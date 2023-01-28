ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKee and Queens host Stetson

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Stetson Hatters (11-9, 6-3 ASUN) at Queens Royals (14-8, 4-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -4; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the Stetson Hatters after AJ McKee scored 23 points in Queens’ 84-82 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Royals have gone 7-2 in home games. Queens is third in the ASUN with 15.0 assists per game led by Kenny Dye averaging 5.2.

The Hatters have gone 6-3 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dye is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Royals. McKee is averaging 15.9 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Queens.

Jalen Blackmon is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Hatters. Josh Smith is averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

