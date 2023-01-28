ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Olbrich leads UC Riverside against UCSD after 21-point outing

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

UCSD Tritons (8-13, 3-6 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (14-7, 7-2 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts the UCSD Tritons after Lachlan Olbrich scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 67-63 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Highlanders are 5-3 in home games. UC Riverside averages 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Tritons are 3-6 in Big West play. UCSD has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is scoring 18.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Bryce Pope is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

