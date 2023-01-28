ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets take on the Kraken following Marchenko’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-14-5, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -270, Blue Jackets +218; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Seattle Kraken after Kirill Marchenko’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 loss.

Seattle has a 28-14-5 record overall and a 12-10-3 record in home games. The Kraken have gone 28-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Columbus has a 15-30-3 record overall and a 4-16-2 record in road games. The Blue Jackets have a 15-7-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has scored 13 goals with 26 assists for the Kraken. Yanni Gourde has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 13 goals and 34 assists for the Blue Jackets. Marchenko has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Justin Schultz: out (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Market for Bertuzzi Heating Up with 3 Teams Interested

The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi

According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more

The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
HAWAII STATE
NHL

Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders

"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Capitals, and the Trade Deadline Buyers

The Canadiens and Capitals haven’t discussed Anthony Mantha. Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now: There has been some speculation that Anthony Mantha could become a trade candidate for the Washington Capitals. There has been speculation that the Montreal Canadiens could be interested in Mantha, and that they could offer...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Blue Jackets place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson

With the Columbus Blue Jackets placing Gustav Nyquist on injured reserve, the team added some extra scoring depth via waivers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, marking the third NHL organization of the season for the 25-year-old. Pederson started the season with the Carolina Hurricanes, failing to record a point in four games with the Chicago Wolves.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins Have Trade Options to Bolster Goaltending

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a goaltending issue and it’s time for general manager Ron Hextall to make some adjustments ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Number one netminder Tristan Jarry has once again gone down with injury and he’s not expected back for a couple of weeks. The Penguins are in the thick of a playoff race and have turned to Casey DeSmith and Dustin Tokarski to secure two points night in and night out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Caps' Tom Wilson, Nic Dowd out through All-Star break

Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd won't return until after the All-Star break due to lower-body injuries, coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday. The Capitals have two games remaining before the break, on Sunday at Toronto and on Tuesday at Columbus. Wilson, 28, was playing just his eighth game...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Backup Goaltenders, Ristolainen

Only one game remains before the NHL All-Star Break, and the Philadelphia Flyers have rounded into the type of team that fans should expect to see for the rest of the season. Their hot streak after the holiday break has cooled off with three consecutive losses, and they sit at 20-21-9 in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division eight points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
CALIFORNIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek

Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy