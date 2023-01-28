ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Golden Knights come into matchup against the Islanders on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (24-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -111, Islanders -109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights come into the matchup against the New York Islanders as losers of three straight games.

New York has a 24-22-5 record overall and a 14-9-2 record on its home ice. The Islanders have given up 140 goals while scoring 146 for a +6 scoring differential.

Vegas has a 15-5-3 record on the road and a 29-18-3 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 13-6-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has scored 18 goals with 16 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Reilly Smith has 18 goals and 14 assists for the Golden Knights. Paul Cotter has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-5-3, averaging 1.7 goals, three assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Hudson Fasching: out (lower body), Noah Dobson: out (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders

"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
Varlamov, Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT

Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner, Semyon Varlamov stopped 44 shots in net, helping the Islanders earn a 2-1 overtime victory. Varlamov made four saves in overtime, including stopping William Carrier on a penalty shot 26 seconds into the period. "It's nerve-racking I think for both of us, for the...
Bo Horvat trade: Who won the Canucks and Islanders deal?

The 2023 NHL trade deadline is still over a month away, but the New York Islanders have made quite the splash. On Monday, the Vancouver Canucks traded forward Bo Horvat to the Islanders in a pretty surprising afternoon deal. The move comes just over a week after the Canucks fired Bruce Boudreau and brought in Rick Tocchet as their new head coach. This teardown of the Canucks has been coming for some time, as Horvat was one of the major pieces on the trade block in Vancouver as the trade deadline approaches.
Colgate beats Loyola Maryland 76-63, ups win streak to 11

HARRISON, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Moffatt had 19 points and Colgate upped its win streak to 11 with a 76-63 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night. Moffatt also contributed five rebounds for the Raiders (17-7, 11-0 Patriot League). Braeden Smith filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. He made 5 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers. Oliver Lynch-Daniels was 6-of-9 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) and scored 15. Deon Perry and Golden Dike led the Greyhounds (8-16, 3-8) with 16 points apiece. Perry added four assists and four steals. Jaylin Andrews had 10 points and four assists. Colgate took the lead with 6:50 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-28 at halftime,with Moffatt racking up 10 points.
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes host Bruins seeking fifth straight win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Sunday. The Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8) haven't missed much of a beat this season, even when they've lost key players to injury. It was tough to see forward Max Pacioretty sustain a torn Achilles on Jan. 19, especially after he missed the first 38 games of the season recovering from Achilles surgery. The Hurricanes have kept on going, winning four in a row, including the game Pacioretty had to leave. They'll go for a fifth straight win against the League's best, the Boston Bruins (38-6-5), at PNC Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The Hurricanes, who are also on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), are first in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. Forward Martin Necas leads them with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games, and is first with three overtime goals, two of which he's scored in Carolina's past two wins (3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and 5-4 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday). I mean, this is best against best in the Eastern Conference, so you don't need to sell the game much past that. But for the Hurricanes, it's a chance to get a little breathing room between them and the Devils before the All-Star break. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer.
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline

Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.Hughes' winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas' Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season.Miles Wood also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 33 saves to stretch his personal winning streak to a career-best nine straight games.The Devils, who are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, earned a split of a...
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip

Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
