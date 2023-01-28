Read full article on original website
‘Terrifying’ Video Shows Armed Robbery of Florida Delivery Truck Driver
Two men are in custody in Florida after a “terrifying” video showed a delivery truck driver being held up at gunpoint. “This terrifying video shows two brazen, convicted felons robbing a delivery person at gunpoint on 1/13,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. The video, which appears to have been taken by a dashboard camera, shows a man standing behind the driver of the truck, a gun pressed to his neck. The video shows the driver, whose face is blurred, with his hands up as he hands the alleged robber his phone.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Married Man Charged In Murder of Girlfriend Who Threatened To Expose Double Life
A Texas woman’s family is grieving after a loved one threatened to expose her lover’s lies. Ocastor Ferguson is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Kayla Kelley, who found out Ferguson was married. Police reports say her body was found buried in a Grand Prairie field, close to Ferguson’s home on Jan. 18, after Kelley was reported missing a few days before.
Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed
The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After His Mother Gets Charged With Murder
R&B Singer Sammie has issued a statement requesting privacy on behalf of his family after his mother was charged with second degree murder in Florida. According to Fox News, the singer’s 56-year-old mother Angila Baxter was arrested on Thursday (January 19) for the January 12 shooting death of a 27-year-old woman to whom she had no connection.
Mississippi Hostage Situation Ends With Infant, 9-Year-Old Shot Dead
A family member of one of the two children slain Monday morning in Jonestown, Mississippi, says the kids’ alleged killer “put a pillow” over the infant before he “shot her in the head.” The grisly details emerged later Monday, after police announced that Marquez Griffin, 25, had been taken into custody on murder charges after a standoff with police where he allegedly held a third child at gunpoint. The slain children were not identified by authorities, but Melrose Haile said one of the victims was her granddaughter, 1-year-old Averi Jones. “I just want everyone to know that Averi was a sweet baby,” Haile told WREG 3. “She didn’t deserve this.” Cops have released few details about the incident, including a potential motive by Griffin. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the third child’s life was saved after a responding off-duty officer successfully negotiated with Griffin. Cops didn’t say how Griffin knew the children, but Haile said he was a friend of Jones’ mother. Read it at WREG 3
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
Mother of Singer Sammie Charged With Murder, Kills Woman in Random Shooting
There is definitely nothing to like here. The mother of R&B singer Sammie is being charged with murder. Angila Baxter is being charged with second-degree murder for the death of Nekaybaw Collier. According to Hollywood Unlocked, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Baxter was randomly shooting at cars on Jan. 12. The 56-year-old claimed that she was being followed by several unidentified people, prompting her to start shooting at random cars in the Orlando area.
What we know about how suspect in Takeoff's murder made $1 million bond
Patrick Clark's attorney said the man who helped bond out his client was a "family friend and concerned citizen."
Trial for men charged with brutal 2018 slaying of Florida rapper XXXTentacion set to begin
Jury selection has begun in the trial of three men accused of fatally shooting Florida rapper XXXTentacion in 2018 after robbing him of a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $50,000 in cash. The rhymer, whose real name is Jahsey Onfroy, had just emerged from a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach and climbed into the driver’s seat of a BMW with a friend when an SUV pulled up and blocked their path. Surveillance video of the ambush shows two hooded men jumping out of the vehicle and rushing to confront Onfroy, who was 20 at the time. The rapper’s friend jumps out of the...
Florida man allegedly shoots landlord trying to evict him, deputies say
A Florida man is behind bars facing an attempted murder charge, as well as possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after allegedly shooting his landlord who was trying to evict him.
Texas man confesses to 'gruesome' decapitation of his newlywed wife
Young Greatness: Man Convicted Of Rapper’s Murder
Young Greatness‘ murder case has seen its second conviction, as the man accused of orchestrating his fatal shooting was found guilty of second-degree murder. According to New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL, a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict for Donald Reaux on Thursday evening (January 19), nearly four years to the date since Reaux’s arrest. He was initially arrested on January 16, 2019 and booked on charges of accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During Attack
Juan Bravo-Torres admitted in court Wednesday to attacking his daughters with a knife, according to the State Attorney's Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties. He'll spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, and avoid the death penalty. A Florida man will spend the rest of his life in...
