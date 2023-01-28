Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight clash set for the “biggest purse in boxing history”: Bob Arum
The British fighter Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to a title unification bout in the coming months. In an interview with SkySports, Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, which promotes Fury in America, confirmed the anticipated fight, stated that the event could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries, and also cited that the event will experience a huge payday.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Rocha-Ashie: This Is A Dangerous Fight; Fighters From Ghana Have Heart
Anthony Young has a better record than George Ashie, including a technical-knockout win that sent Sadam Ali into retirement in 2019. Oscar De La Hoya is nevertheless wary of Ashie, who replaced an injured Young this week as Alexis Rocha’s opponent Saturday night in Inglewood, California. Ghana’s Ashie is 38, but he has won five straight fights, all by knockout or technical knockout, since his close 10-round decision defeat to Stephen Ormond in August 2018.
MMA Fighting
Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights
If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder says fans want knockouts, not titles from him
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says his fans don’t come to see him fight for world title straps as they want to see him knock out his opponents, not win useless trinket belts that have lost whatever meaning they once had in this era. The titles are now meaningless...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - CompuBox Punch Stats
London, UK - For the WBC, WBO and IBF world light heavyweight titles, Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) had all he could handle at times in stopped Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) in the eight round. After some fierce rounds where both boxers landed their share of bombs, Yarde was...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came
Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s “huge” advice to him while meeting in Saudi Arabia
Francis Ngannou had a sudden chat with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has just recently disclosed some of the advice that Ronaldo gave him during their time together. Recent events in Riyadh included a meeting between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and current Saudi Pro League superstar Ronaldo,...
Francis Ngannou reveals he could be fighting Tyson Fury in mid-2023
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou isn’t jumping the gun on a Tyson Fury fight in 2023, but he’d like to get a deal in writing before “The Gypsy King” battles Oleksandr Usyk. Ngannou and Fury have expressed interest in throwing down at some point. Fury...
Why we might have to wait until 2024 to see Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol in a must-see matchup
Artur Beterbiev needs to fight Dmitry Bivol to crown the undisputed light heavyweight champion. Anthony Yarde showed he is just behind the two best with his performance on Saturday.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren: Beterbiev Is A Monster, But Our Guy (Yarde) Is, Too; If He Catches You, You Go
Frank Warren is certain Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde won’t go 12 rounds Saturday night in London. Yarde’s promoter is less convinced that most oddsmakers got it right when they established Beterbiev as a 9-1 favorite to beat his contender in their fight for Beterbiev’s IBF, WBC and WBO light heavyweight titles. Warren naturally considers Yarde a live underdog against the Russian knockout artist.
calfkicker.com
Francis Ngannou received “huge” support from Cristiano Ronaldo after UFC exit
During their encounter in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo gave Francis Ngannou some “huge” words of encouragement. Ngannou is regarded as potentially the dangerous heavyweight in MMA. He held the UFC title until this month when he made the decision to vacate it and leave the organization. Now a free agent, the Cameroonian star is considering a career in boxing. This includes a lucrative matchup with Tyson Fury along with an offer from Dillian Whyte.
Israel Adesanya releases SAW promo for upcoming rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287
Israel Adesanya has posted a SAW promo for his second MMA clash and fourth combat sports bout with Alex Pereira. Adesanya will receive another chance to get past the Pereira hurdle. The two will clash again at UFC 287 on April 8 for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Pereira is 3-0...
Artur Beterbiev overcomes spirited effort from Anthony Yarde, keeps KO streak alive
Light heavyweight titleholder Artur Beterbiev stopped a competitive Anthony Yarde in the eighth round Saturday at OVO Arena Wembley in London, the Russian-Canadian’s 19th knockout in as many fights. The official time of the stoppage was 2:01. Beterbiev didn’t have an easy night. Yarde, making his second attempt to...
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: If Yarde Fights Beterbiev Like Joe Smith Did, Then The Fight Will End Early
Bob Arum acknowledged Thursday that Anthony Yarde is a big puncher. The 91-year-old promoter still cannot envision Yarde avoiding a knockout defeat Saturday night against the man Arum considers the most dangerous puncher in boxing. However Yarde approaches Artur Beterbiev in their 12-round light heavyweight title fight, Arum believes Beterbiev, who is co-promoted by Arum’s Top Rank Inc., will keep his perfect knockout record intact in their main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
MMA Fighting
Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Ciryl Gane’s Coach Discusses Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones Bout
Fernand Lopez is responsible for the recently departed heavyweight's entry to UFC in 2015.
Boxing Scene
Warren Says He Will Talk To Arum About Making Anthony Yarde-Joe Smith
Promoter Frank Warren believes Anthony Yarde would have been crowned a world champion if his opponent last Saturday night in London went by the name of, say, Joe Smith Jr. In reality, the opponent was Artur Beterbiev, the feared light heavyweight bruiser, who ended up stopping Yarde, 31, in the eighth round after Yarde’s corner implored the referee to stop the fight.
Comments / 0