iheart.com
Just In: Jennifer Lopez Was Suppose To Kiss Britney Spears & Madonna!
Are you more productive in the morning or in the afternoon!? Jubal Fresh reports on a new study that shows that the most productive time of the day is 10:22 … after that everything is downhill! You can click here to read more about this story!. Bennett reports on...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
Disgraced 'Today' Alum Matt Lauer Holds Hands With Girlfriend Shamin Abas During NYC Shopping Spree
Though Matt Lauer has been virtually unemployed for more than five years, he appeared happy and carefree while out with girlfriend Shamin Abas on Saturday, January 28.The twosome was spotted doing some retail therapy in NYC's Upper East Side, and they didn't shy away from showing PDA, choosing to hold hands while walking down the streets.The disgraced Today alum, 65, was dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, dark coat, gray beanie and brown shoes, while Abas, 53, sported a dark yellow pea coat, patterned top, bronze midi skirt and camel-toned heels.The PR exec carried a clutch bag in one...
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Fully Sheer Dress With Massive Yellow Bow
The "On the Floor" singer turned heads at the premiere of her new movie "Shotgun Wedding."
Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’
Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough
Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
Britney Spears Clarifies On Confusing Justin Timberlake Post: 'It Is What It Is'
Britney Spears is addressing her confusing, since-deleted post of her and Justin Timberlake from back when they dated in the early 2000s. After sending the internet into a frenzy over her upload consisting of the exes playing basketball together in matching white and red uniforms, the princess of pop put the rumors to rest, telling her concerned fans that there was no deep meaning behind the post. BRITNEY SPEARS 'WONDERS WHAT ATTENTION FEELS LIKE' AFTER DRUNKEN RESTAURANT MELTDOWN(Spears also teased that she got a new tattoo while in Hawaii last weekend shortly after sharing her throwback, leading many to wonder...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On
Britney Spears is showing she's model material!On Monday, January 9, the chart topper took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all white outfit as Justin Bieber's hit song "Honest" played over the video. The "Circus" vocalist spun around to her fellow pop sensation's 2022 hit song as she showed off her white lace dress with a cutout on her chest area that she paired with tan heels.The bizarre video comes on the heels of Spears shutting down claims that she attended Cade Hudson's birthday alongside Paris Hilton after the socialite posted a selfie with the songstress from the...
Harper's Bazaar
Paris Hilton Shuts Down “Ridiculous” Rumors That She Photoshopped Britney Spears into a Selfie
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton enjoyed a girls' night out. The two were among the star-studded guest list at Cade Hudson's 35th birthday party on Saturday, which also saw cameos from Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Demi Lovato, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and more. Hilton shared a series of selfies from...
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split
"The break has been difficult for Olivia," a source previously told PEOPLE of Wilde and Harry Styles' breakup in November, two years after she and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping it friendly. After PEOPLE confirmed her split from Harry Styles in November, the actress and filmmaker, 38, was spotted Friday in Los Angeles, sharing a hug with the Ted Lasso star, 47, with whom she shares son Otis Alexander, 8½, and 6-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine. A source told...
Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2023: Stars Who Announced They Were Ending Their Relationships
Several celebrities have decided to move on from their relationships in 2023, revealing their breakups and divorces to the public. While letting go is never easy, Hollywood stars have huge fan bases to support them during their difficult splits from their partners. Last year, many iconic Hollywood couples shared the...
Hilary Duff Admits She’s Never Watched ‘Laguna Beach’ Despite ‘Come Clean’ Being The Theme Song
Despite performing the theme song for the reality TV series, Hilary Duff confesses she has never even seen Laguna Beach. But there’s a good reason for that. “I I I…I just didn’t…I didn’t watch!” she told Andy Cohen during the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The Lizzie McGuire star, 35, seemed as surprised as everyone else as she made the admission after Andy asked her if she was a “big fan” of the series.
Ed Sheeran Made His Manager Carry Around A Picture Of The Weasley Twins For A Year, And 14 Other Secrets Celebs' Teams Revealed
In her tell-all book, Kris Jenner's former nanny claimed the momager "was grooming her children for their current celebrity status their entire lives."
SFGate
Britney Spears Explains Why She Shut Down Her Instagram: ‘It Hurt My Feelings’
Britney Spears explained why she “shut down” her much-scrutinized Instagram account and touched on other recent dramas in a series of tweets the singer wrote late Saturday. Earlier this month, Spears inexplicably took down her Instagram, a move that had fans so concerned they contacted authorities to check...
Shania Twain rocks a sky-high mohawk and edgy corset for InStyle
Shania Twain’s latest magazine cover is positively hair-raising. The 57-year-old country icon fronts InStyle wearing a towering jet-black mohawk, matching Agent Provocateur corset and avant-garde ONRUSHW23FH gown — a sharp departure from the leopard prints and velvets for which she’s known. And Twain loved her edgy makeover so much, she joked about incorporating it into her upcoming tour during her interview. “I love it. I’m so up for it. I’m so ready for it,” she said. “I’m way more fearless than I would’ve been [before]. Years ago, I would’ve been more conscientious about, ‘Is this too over-the-top?’ I’m more adventurous now and I’m just excited...
Prevention
See ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Stun in Dramatic Strapless Dress on the Red Carpet
Yellowstone is on hiatus until the summer, but that doesn't mean the hit show's stars are taking a break. The actors are hitting the red carpet for awards show season, and fans can't get enough. Kelsey Asbille, who stars as Monica Dutton, was in attendance at the 28th annual Critics...
Dawson's Creek star Kerr Smith reveals he's 'working on' a spin-off of the classic 90s teen series
The 50-year-old actor announced that a script has been centred around his 90s character, Jack, and will be set in the show's fictional town of Capeside.
