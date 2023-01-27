Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
iuhoosiers.com
‘Toughness’ is Key Word for Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Words matter. One word matters more. Tom Allen understands that. Indiana's head football coach is determined to get his program back on track, to win the winnable games, and perhaps more. Recruiting, coaching, strategy, and talent all factor into it, but a defining theme can put you...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 13 Indiana Sweeps Action At Hoosier Invite
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 13 Indiana wrapped up play at its own Hoosier Invite with wins over McKendree (20-6) and Marist (12-9) at Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center on Sunday. KEY MOMENTS. In the first game of day two for the Hoosiers, freshman Goalkeeper Jasmine Higgs found senior defender Lana Debow...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 22 at Maryland
XFINITY Center (17,950) • College Park, Md. TV: ESPN2 (Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel, Myron Medcalf) Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, John Herrick) Last Meeting: IU 74, MARY 64 on Feb. 24, 2022 in Bloomington. Series History. • The Hoosiers hold an 11-8 edge over the Terrapins...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Sweeps Butler, 4-0
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Men's Tennis swept the Butler Bulldogs, 4-0, in their first match of their double-header at the IU Tennis Center on Sunday morning. Indiana's No. 1 doubles pair Patrick Fletchall and Ilya Tiraspolksy won the doubles point after a 6-2 win. No. 3 doubles duo, Sam Landau and Luc Boulier, clinched the point for the Hoosiers after a 6-4 win over the Bulldogs.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 17 Indiana Comes from Behind to Beat Purdue, 17-16, in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –––– Facing a 13-4 halftime deficit, Indiana won four of the last five matches to storm back and beat Purdue, 17-16, in a thrilling rivalry dual on Sunday afternoon. Indiana found life in the 165 bout when Nick South topped Cooper Noehre in...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Defeats Ball State, 5-2
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Men's Tennis beat the Ball State University Cardinals, 5-2, in their second match of their double-header at the IU Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon. Indiana's No. 1 doubles pair Patrick Fletchall and Jagger Saylor won the doubles point after a 6-2 win. No. 3 doubles...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 6/6 Indiana Welcomes Rutgers On Sunday Afternoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/6 Indiana plays host to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for National Girls and Women in Sports Day is set for 2 p.m. ET. #6/6 Indiana (19-1, 9-1 B1G) vs. Rutgers (9-13, 3-7 B1G) Sunday, January 29, 2023 • 2 p.m. ET...
iuhoosiers.com
Gebhardt, Barker Dominate 3K on Closing Day of Indiana Relays
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Behind massive days from Jenna Barker, Jake Gebhardt and Jayden Ulrich, the Hoosiers closed out the final day of the Indiana Relays in style. Both Gebhardt and Ulrich moved up the program top-10 lists with IU taking the Big Ten lead in the 3000 meters on both the men's and women's sides.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Drop Match Against Mountaineers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis drops their first match of the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers, 4-3, at the IU Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon. Mila Mejic won the No. 5 singles in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2 putting the Hoosiers on the scoreboard after West Virginia claimed the doubles point.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Beat Buckeyes for Fifth Straight Win
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – By Pete DiPrimio. BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jalen Hood-Schifino doesn't rattle or doubt easily, even when under the weather. Ohio State paid the price. The freshman point guard shook off recent shooting struggles with veteran poise and confidence during Saturday night's 86-70 victory at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. A non-Covid illness didn't affect him. He totaled 24 points, made six three-pointers, added three assists, two steals and a block and, in short, played to the point-guard level his coach expects.
iuhoosiers.com
Three Athletes Move Up Program Record Books on Friday Night at IU Relays, Texas Tech Open
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - A trio of IU athletes turned in big personal bests to move up the program-record charts of their respective events on Friday evening,. Paola Fernandez-Sola (Long Jump) in Lubbock and Antonio Laidler (200m) and Alyssa Robinson (200m) in Bloomington threw down fast times and big jumps to spark a strong start to the weekend for IU.
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Quotes: vs. Ohio State
WOODSON: I think Trayce slowed himself down. He's the one that missed a lot of chippies around the rim, but when you look at the stats, he had 18 and 12 rebounds? 10 rebounds. That's a man's game, I think. He's not going to make every shot that he gets...
iuhoosiers.com
Thompson’s Return Leaves Him Eager for Strong Finish
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Race Thompson figured it was over. By feel and look, the knee injury suffered against Iowa earlier this month had Indiana's senior forward devastated. A final season of so much promise -- personal and team -- appeared over. It was not. Through extensive rehabilitation and exceptional...
