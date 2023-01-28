Read full article on original website
2023 Grammy Awards performers announced: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, and …
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5, with the ceremony to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The event will be hosted for the third year in a row by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. So who’s performing at the event, which the Recording Academy dubs “music’s biggest night”? Click above for the full gallery of Grammy performers, updating as new names are announced. SEE Grammy nominations: Full list of contenders The first wave of performers includes nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Two-time Grammy winner Bad...
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Harry Styles Set to Perform at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles is set to perform at one of the biggest nights for musical artists. The announcement for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was revealed Sunday night during the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars Op-Ed: Why Surprise Nominee Andrea Riseborough Is Unlikely to Face Sanctions for Unusual CampaignOscars: Film Academy "Conducting a Review" Amid Questions About Andrea Riseborough's CampaignThe Ultimate Guide to Grammy Week Parties Styles joins previously announced performers, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy. The singer, who is...
Zack Bia Enlists Don Toliver for His Debut Single, "Hardcore"
Already making his mark in the music industry in the last few years, multi-talented DJ and label executive Zack Bia most recently provided direct support for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache arena tour and pushed rap breakout star Yeat under his Field Trip Recordings label group. Bia has now returned to deliver his debut single, “Hardcore” with Don Toliver.
Triple J Hottest 100: Flume tops Australia’s biggest music poll with Say Nothing
UK act Eliza Rose places No 2 in the countdown, with Spacey Jane landing at No 3, No 5 and No 6
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her
Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
Taylor Swift casts transgender man as love interest in latest music video
Taylor Swift cast a transgender man as the love interest in her "Lavender Haze" music video released Friday.
Stormzy joins the BRIT Awards setlist as organisers confirm he will perform at annual event
The rapper, 29, is up for three awards at the show including British Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap act, and Mastercard Album Of The Year for This Is What I Mean.
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
Katy Perry admits she rejected an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry has revealed that she initially snubbed Billie Eilish, turning down an opportunity to collaborate with the latter before she found stardom. During an event hosted by KIIS FM, Perry recalled being clued on to Eilish by a colleague at her Capitol Records imprint Unsub, who saw potential for the pair to link up.
Taylor Swift Invites Fans to Meet Her at Midnight as She Teases New Music Video for 'Lavender Haze'
"Meet me at midnight..." the singer wrote alongside a seven-second teaser for her newest music video, "Lavender Haze" The lavender haze is creeping up on Taylor Swift, and she's ready to invite fans into the Midnights mist. "Meet me at midnight…" Swift wrote in an Instagram post teasing the first seven seconds of an all-new music video. "…for the 'Lavender Haze' music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)." In the teaser, all that can be seen is someone in a lavender shirt — presumably Swift, 33 — sitting on a bed as...
Watch Inhaler cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ in Live Lounge
Inhaler made their Live Lounge debut yesterday (January 26) – watch them cover Miley Cyrus‘ new single ‘Flowers’ below. The Irish band, who will release second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ on February 17, also played their new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ for their Live Lounge debut.
Rosalía Drops English-Spanish Track "LLYLM"
Rosalía has dropped off her first new track of the year, “LLYLM.” The single, which Rosialía produced in collaboration with David Rodriguez, Dylan Patrice and Noah Goldstein, is short for “Lie Like You Love Me.”. The Spanish singer first teased the new song on TikTok,...
SZA Ties Whitney Houston’s Billboard Record
The “SOS” singer is the first R&B album to dominate the charts for seven weeks, or at least the first since Houston’s sophomore effort. SZA’s newest album SOS tied Whitney Houston’s record for the longest-running R&B album at Billboard‘s No. 1 spot. Moreover, SOS just accomplished seven weeks atop their 200 album chart, which Houston did with her 1987 sophomore album, Whitney. While that album was the first R&B by a woman to reach the top spot, the new generation also pushed boundaries.
2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lainey Wilson, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Becky G
The Billboard Women in Music Awards return on March 1 and will honor a new class of influential female artists in today’s musical landscape. Among the 2023 class of artists is Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey and TWICE. Abbott Elementary writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the ceremony at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
Sam Smith defended amid criticism for ‘raunchy’ new music video for 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends'
'Unholy' singer Sam Smith must be protected at all costs, especially when they’re facing criticism for the content of their new music video, 'I’m Not Here To Make Friends'.Smith marked the release of their latest album Gloria on Friday by uploading a video for the track, which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and the Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.The four-minute film begins with Smith exiting a golden helicopter in a glamorous, fluffy pink dress, before dancing on a staircase in an all-black outfit complete with a feathered headdress.However, it appears the main upset from people averse to...
Taylor Swift Immerses Herself In Nothing But Purple Water For Dreamy New ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch
Taylor Swift is busy rehearsing for her upcoming tour, but she’s still making sure to keep the content coming! At midnight on Jan. 27, she released the third music video from the Midnights album, which came out in October. The video was for the album’s opening track, “Lavender Haze,” and told the love story as sung by Taylor in the poppy song.
2023 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Solo Performance Predictions
The Grammy Awards take place in February 2023 with Adele, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, and other chart-topping artists earning a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance. Here’s our prediction of who could win the Grammy in this category. Who is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the...
Taylor Swift releases 'Lavender Haze' music video: Watch now
Watch Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" music video.
Ice Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The “In Ha Mood” Music Video
There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.
