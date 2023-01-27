Read full article on original website
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
BlackRock Increases Position in MaxCyte (MXCT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.73MM shares of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT). This represents 7.6% of the company. As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for MaxCyte is $11.90. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.41% from its latest reported closing price of $460.00.
Medical Device Stocks' Earnings on Feb 1: BSX, TMO & More
The fourth-quarter earnings season for the Medical sector kicked off last week. Per the latest Earnings Preview, quarterly results have been dull year over year, reflecting the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and record level of inflationary pressure worldwide. Going by the sector’s scorecard, 8.9% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting 28.4% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings till Jan 25. Of these, 80% beat earnings estimates and 20% beat the same for revenues. Earnings increased 5% year over year on 7% higher revenues.
Unusual Stock Options Volume for Murphy Oil Confirms Institutional Optimism
Amid institutional bullishness for the hydrocarbon energy market, oil and natural gas exploration and production firm Murphy Oil (US:MUR) has so far gained over 7% on a year-to-date basis. For the Jan. 30 session, MUR stock represented one of the highlights of Fintel’s screener for unusual stock options volume, with optimistic traders making their presence felt.
5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy as Equity Markets Hold Promise
The U.S. equity markets inched up in the past few trading sessions, buoyed by better-than-expected economic growth and healthy earnings performance from hitherto reported companies. The fourth-quarter GDP rose at a 2.9% annualized rate compared with broad-based expectations of 2.8% growth. Consumer spending was up 2.1% in the October-December period, marginally down from 2.3% on a sequential basis as inflationary pressures remain an overhang. The personal consumption expenditure price index increased 3.2%, down from 4.8% recorded in the third quarter. The employment cost index showed compensation increased 1% in the fourth quarter, slightly down from broad-based expectations of a 1.1% rise.
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
Unum (UNM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2022, Unum (UNM) reported revenue of $3 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion. With...
Indian shares fall as Union budget drags insurance cos; Adani Group stocks tumble
BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed earlier gains to close lower on Wednesday, led by a fall in insurance companies after the country's Union budget proposed to limit tax exemptions for insurance proceeds, while Adani Group shares tumbled. The Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.26% to close at...
Big Tech Earnings Preview: Time to Buy Apple Stock?
The outlook for technology companies will become clearer soon, as big tech companies Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, and Apple AAPL are all set to report earnings on Thursday, February 2. Investors are on edge for better-than-expected guidance after Microsoft’s MSFT outlook was underwhelming despite the company beating its fiscal second-quarter...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Insperity, Kforce and Cross Country Healthcare
Chicago, IL – February 1, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Insperity, Inc. NSP, Kforce, Inc. KFRC and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2047085/3-stocks-to-watch-from-the-promising-staffing-services-industry. The Zacks Staffing industry stands to benefit from a gradually recovering economy, which encourages additional hiring and wage increase. Further, reduced expenses...
Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Declares $1.02 Dividend
Delek Logistics Partners said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 will receive the payment on February 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.99 per share. At the current...
EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Xencor (XNCR) with Buy Recommendation
On January 30, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Xencor with a Buy recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xencor is $47.53. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 49.94% from its latest reported closing price of $31.70.
SBRA Breaks Above 9% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cutoff yield for T-Bills in 6.50%-6.93% band
MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 290 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.50%, 6.89% and 6.93%, respectively,...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
What’s Driving the Bitcoin Rally? And Will It Expand?
Following a difficult last year, Bitcoin has been off to a great start in 2023, but whether the recent rally will translate into a longer bull run and extend to the broader crypto market is yet to be seen, according to several experts. Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When...
Is WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) debuted on 06/16/2006, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed...
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Invitae (NVTA) from Neutral to Sell
On January 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Invitae from Neutral to Sell. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitae is $2.90. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.88% from its latest reported closing price of $2.48.
