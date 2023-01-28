Read full article on original website
Deadspin
The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it
Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
Could the Twins be sitting on a lights-out bullpen in 2023?
A plethora of hard-throwing arms could lead to a better performance this season.
Three Potential Red Sox Reunions To Bolster Roster Before Spring Training
The Boston Red Sox could still benefit from an additional move or two before the beginning of spring training. A few reunions would make sense.
Royals’ Signing of Matt Duffy Adds Competition and Depth to Infield
The addition of Duffy makes for yet another possible infield piece for KC's 2023 puzzle.
Yardbarker
Top prospect Ricky Tiedemann among the non-roster invitees to Blue Jays spring training
On Monday morning, the Blue Jays finished announcing the full list of players not currently on the 40-man roster who would be given an invitation to join the team at Spring Training. The list included some notable names who will probably get their first opportunity to play against big leaguers...
Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts
Earlier last week, the Boston Red Sox made a surprising decision. Boston dumped All-Star reliever and 2018 World Series Champion Matt Barnes. The team designated Barnes for assignment, and on Monday, the Red Sox traded him away. Boston sent Barnes to the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s ace MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported the news initially. “Matt Read more... The post Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins for left-handed reliever
The Boston Red Sox will get something in return for Matt Barnes after designating the veteran reliever for assignment last week. Barnes was traded to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Herald's Craig Mish adds that the Red Sox also are sending roughly $1 million in cash considerations in the deal.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Continue Embarrassing Trend Of Losing Out On Free-Agent Targets
The Boston Red Sox have had a longstanding reputation of being a big-market franchise willing to spend their way into contention if needed. Lately, however, the Red Sox have failed to sign free agents at seemingly every position -- that trend continued to rear its ugly head Sunday. A day in which Boston lost out on two more potential fits it reportedly had some level of interest in.
Rangers Invite Top Prospects to Spring Training
Highly-touted pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are among a group of non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training.
NBC Sports
Red Sox DFA Franklin German after Matt Barnes trade
The Boston Red Sox followed up their DFA of reliever Matt Barnes with another surprising roster move. Barnes was traded to the Miami Marlins for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier on Monday. To make room on the roster for Bleier, right-hander Franklin German was designated for assignment. German, 25, originally was...
theScore
Elias believes Orioles can make playoffs in 2023
Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias thinks his club is poised to build on last year's surprising success. "We are very serious about getting into the playoffs," Elias said Sunday on MLB Network Radio. "Despite the difficulties in our division, we think we’ve got a real good shot to get...
