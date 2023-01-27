Read full article on original website
moderncampground.com
Banff, Jasper, Kootenay, Yoho Nat’l Parks to Receive CA$71M in Upgrades
Parks Canada has recently announced a significant investment of CA$71 million in federal funding for four mountain national parks located in Alberta and British Columbia. As per a report, the funding will be used to improve the safety and experiences of visitors to Banff, Jasper, Yoho, and Kootenay National Parks.
moderncampground.com
Kilby Campground Opens Online Reservation Tomorrow
If you’re searching for a serene, family-friendly camping experience this summer, look no further than the Kilby Historic Site Campground in Harrison Mills, British Columbia (Canada). As per a report from Fraser Valley Today, the campground, located at the confluence of the Harrison and Fraser rivers, has recently announced...
moderncampground.com
Blue Water Acquires Two Campgrounds, Oceanfront Hotel
Outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water Development has recently acquired management of two campgrounds, one located in Rockport, Maine, and one in Greenfield Park, New York. This acquisition marks another milestone in a year of rapid growth for Blue Water Development. In 2022, the company added over 20 RV resorts, two...
