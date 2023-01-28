ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Miami Hurricanes News: No OC news, Hoops collapse at Pittsburgh

A day after firing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis all is quiet about any potential replacements. Speculation was vast about potential replacement following Gattis being fired on Friday. The Miami Hurricanes basketball team was on the verge of victory at Pittsburgh on Saturday but was outscored 11-0 in the last two minutes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSyracue

Syracuse, Pittsburgh to be Played at Yankee Stadium

Syracuse football's game against Pittsburgh in 2023 will be played at Yankee Stadium instead of the JMA Wireless Dome, per a release from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The game will commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the first football game played at Yankee Stadium.  More from the ACC in ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Steelers Depot

Jerome Bettis, Jr. Present At Alabama Junior Day

The son of a Pittsburgh Steelers legend is beginning his own journey to the college level. Jerome Bettis Jr, a wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, was present at the Alabama Crimson Tide Junior Day Saturday afternoon. The Junior Day is an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Panthers Welcome Former Cornerback Dane Jackson back to Pittsburgh at Pitt-Miami Game

The Panthers welcomed former standout cornerback Dane Jackson back to Oakland at the Pitt-Miami basketball game Saturday afternoon. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 7th round of the 2020 draft, Jackson played four seasons on the Pitt football team from 2016-2019 following a redshirt year in 2015. The Coraopolis native and Quaker Valley High School alum played 50 games in a Panther uniform, totaling four interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 148 tackles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
gobblercountry.com

The Virginia Tech Hokies Stumble Against Pittsburgh

After two consecutive wins against ranked opponents (then No. 22 Appalachian State and then No. 5 NC State Wolfpack) the No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies struggled against the No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers. With a team score of 26-12, Pitt halted VT’s four-game winning streak during the Panther’s visit to Cassel Coliseum this past Friday. Three of VT’s five top ten grapplers found victory during their matchups. No. 9 Caleb Henson (149 lbs.), No. 5 Bruce Andonian (157 lbs.), and No. 3 Mekhi Lewis (174 lbs.) all won, but those three were all for the Hokies. No. 5 Sam Latona (133 lbs.) lost to the Panthers’ No. 7 Micky Phillippi, and No. 7 Hunter Bolen (184 lbs.) was upset by Pitt’s No. 19 Reece Heller. The Panthers had four wrestlers ranked in the top ten. Eight of the night’s ten bouts featured ranked athletes against one another.
BLACKSBURG, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials

Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
LATROBE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA

