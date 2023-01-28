Read full article on original website
Three takeaways from No. 20 Miami's loss at Pittsburgh
The No. 20 Miami Hurricanes lost 71-68 at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Miami (16-5, 8-4 ACC) led 68-60 with 2:26 left before Pittsbugh (15-7, 8-3) scored the game's final 11 points for the win. Here are three takeaways from the game:. Losing Lead Late a Tough Way to Lose. Miami led...
Miami Hurricanes News: No OC news, Hoops collapse at Pittsburgh
A day after firing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis all is quiet about any potential replacements. Speculation was vast about potential replacement following Gattis being fired on Friday. The Miami Hurricanes basketball team was on the verge of victory at Pittsburgh on Saturday but was outscored 11-0 in the last two minutes.
Syracuse, Pittsburgh to be Played at Yankee Stadium
Syracuse football's game against Pittsburgh in 2023 will be played at Yankee Stadium instead of the JMA Wireless Dome, per a release from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The game will commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the first football game played at Yankee Stadium. More from the ACC in ...
Pitt vs Miami Takeaways: Comeback Started with Defense
The Pitt Panthers survived cold offensive stretches by playing some of their best defense of the year.
Pitt Earns Season-High in AP Poll Votes
The Pitt Panthers earned nine votes in the latest AP Poll.
Steelers Depot
Jerome Bettis, Jr. Present At Alabama Junior Day
The son of a Pittsburgh Steelers legend is beginning his own journey to the college level. Jerome Bettis Jr, a wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, was present at the Alabama Crimson Tide Junior Day Saturday afternoon. The Junior Day is an...
Pitt transfers call on WPIAL players to stay home
The each initially thought it was best to leave the area to further their football careers, now Phil Jurkovec tells current WPIAL stars to stay home
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Panthers Welcome Former Cornerback Dane Jackson back to Pittsburgh at Pitt-Miami Game
The Panthers welcomed former standout cornerback Dane Jackson back to Oakland at the Pitt-Miami basketball game Saturday afternoon. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 7th round of the 2020 draft, Jackson played four seasons on the Pitt football team from 2016-2019 following a redshirt year in 2015. The Coraopolis native and Quaker Valley High School alum played 50 games in a Panther uniform, totaling four interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 148 tackles.
Ben Howland thinks Pitt can do something special
Former Pitt leader Ben Howland has done the turn around & says he likes Jeff Capel & believes this team can do ‘something special’ this year
gobblercountry.com
The Virginia Tech Hokies Stumble Against Pittsburgh
After two consecutive wins against ranked opponents (then No. 22 Appalachian State and then No. 5 NC State Wolfpack) the No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies struggled against the No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers. With a team score of 26-12, Pitt halted VT’s four-game winning streak during the Panther’s visit to Cassel Coliseum this past Friday. Three of VT’s five top ten grapplers found victory during their matchups. No. 9 Caleb Henson (149 lbs.), No. 5 Bruce Andonian (157 lbs.), and No. 3 Mekhi Lewis (174 lbs.) all won, but those three were all for the Hokies. No. 5 Sam Latona (133 lbs.) lost to the Panthers’ No. 7 Micky Phillippi, and No. 7 Hunter Bolen (184 lbs.) was upset by Pitt’s No. 19 Reece Heller. The Panthers had four wrestlers ranked in the top ten. Eight of the night’s ten bouts featured ranked athletes against one another.
Neighbors concerned with crumbling roof on house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Frustration is building over a property in the Knoxville neighborhood. Over the last few years, pieces have fallen from the home with the latest being a part of the roof collapsing on to the neighbor’s house next door. “I heard like a big boom and I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school sports notebook: Ex-Hempfield, Jeannette football assistant heads to Central Catholic
Former Jeannette and Hempfield football assistant Ryan Reitz will be with a new team next season. Reitz has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Central Catholic under new head coach Ryan Lehmeier. “When Ryan asked, it was just too hard to pass up an opportunity like this,” Reitz said.
Over 2 dozen demonstrators gather in Pittsburgh in response to Tyre Nichols’ death
PITTSBURGH — Over two dozen demonstrators have gathered in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood in response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The planned protest comes less than 24 hours after Memphis police released Tyre Nichols’ arrest video. >> To see the unedited video released by the Memphis...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Auburn
WVU head coach Bob Huggins discusses Saturday's win.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials
Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roof
The Kauffman Grand, a state-of-the-art skyscraper located in the heart of downtown, boasts a unique and exclusive feature that sets it apart from other buildings in the area: an ice hockey rink on its roof.
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After medal-worthy performance at Allegheny County tournament, Gateway’s Heningcamp focused on postseason
Last year, Arontay Heningcamp fell short in his bid to claim a medal at the Allegheny County tournament. He went 2-2 at 113 pounds and bowed out in the third round of consolations. But this time around, at Fox Chapel on Jan. 21, the Gateway senior wrestler made sure he...
Video shows moment shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh, no injuries reported
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are still investigating after shots were fired downtown early Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the chaotic moments gunshots were fired at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Smithfield Street around 1 a.m. Video shows three people round the corner of Smithfield as a car speeds...
