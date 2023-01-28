ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Messenger

Top 10 Clash: CHHS downs Dothan

On Friday night, Class 5A’s No. 7-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (17-5) downed Class 7A’s No. 8-ranked Dothan Wolves (20-4) by a score of 70-60 at home. The win avenges Charles Henderson’s Nov. 29 loss to the Wolves and marks the Trojans’ eighth straight win and 14th win in the last 15 games. It’s also the third win over a Top 10 team in the past three weeks for the Trojans. After Dothan scored the first bucket of the game, the Trojans went on a 6-0 run and never looked back. Charles Henderson led 15-8 going into the second quarter and swelled the lead to 30-16 at halftime, holding Dothan to just eight points in each of the first two quarters.
DOTHAN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’

Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
utv44.com

Alabama Big 10 Mayors meet in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Big 10 Mayors on Monday, January 30, will hold a press conference at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel following their quarterly meeting, which will take place in Mobile. The mayors, representing the state’s ten largest cities, will be discussing their mission to...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when ATV flips over on him

An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after he was trapped beneath an all-terrain vehicle. Charlie Wendell Zuber IV was killed after he reportedly tried to climb onto an ATV to stop the driver from leaving and the vehicle turned on and was flipped, trapping him under the vehicle. The...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Unsettled pattern heads our way

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a pleasant day on the Gulf Coast today with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Another nice day is expected tomorrow, but Sunday looks to bring a change as our next weather system will bring a more unsettled pattern to the area. Tonight, expect...
MOBILE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Kristen Walters

Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama

A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Radome, pedestal removed from NWS in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews began the process of replacing the pedestal that supports the weather radar dome at the National Weather Service in Mobile Friday morning at Mobile Regional Airport. It’s all part of the National Weather Service’s effort to replace nearly 160 radar stations. This work...
MOBILE, AL
wtvy.com

Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
TROY, AL
WPMI

Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
MOBILE, AL

