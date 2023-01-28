Read full article on original website
Auburn football recruiting: Offered Tigers QB target called next Bryce Young
Saraland, Alabama Class of 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey, who was offered by Auburn football back on December 6, was compared to former Alabama QB and future NFL draft pick Bryce Young by QB Country founder David Morris. Per the company’s website, QB Country is the nation’s leading quarterback training and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Football players display talents at 1st annual High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Seniors converged on Mobile looking to show off their football skills in the High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday. The game was between Team Lightning and Team Thunder. Each team was made up of 28 players from Mobile to Florida to Texas. This...
Troy Messenger
Top 10 Clash: CHHS downs Dothan
On Friday night, Class 5A’s No. 7-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (17-5) downed Class 7A’s No. 8-ranked Dothan Wolves (20-4) by a score of 70-60 at home. The win avenges Charles Henderson’s Nov. 29 loss to the Wolves and marks the Trojans’ eighth straight win and 14th win in the last 15 games. It’s also the third win over a Top 10 team in the past three weeks for the Trojans. After Dothan scored the first bucket of the game, the Trojans went on a 6-0 run and never looked back. Charles Henderson led 15-8 going into the second quarter and swelled the lead to 30-16 at halftime, holding Dothan to just eight points in each of the first two quarters.
Opelika-Auburn News
LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’
Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
utv44.com
Alabama Big 10 Mayors meet in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Big 10 Mayors on Monday, January 30, will hold a press conference at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel following their quarterly meeting, which will take place in Mobile. The mayors, representing the state’s ten largest cities, will be discussing their mission to...
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
Alabama man killed when ATV flips over on him
An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after he was trapped beneath an all-terrain vehicle. Charlie Wendell Zuber IV was killed after he reportedly tried to climb onto an ATV to stop the driver from leaving and the vehicle turned on and was flipped, trapping him under the vehicle. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Unsettled pattern heads our way
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a pleasant day on the Gulf Coast today with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Another nice day is expected tomorrow, but Sunday looks to bring a change as our next weather system will bring a more unsettled pattern to the area. Tonight, expect...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
WSFA
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
Woman’s vehicle shot at near the University of South Alabama: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was shot at while driving near the University of South Alabama campus. According to officials, the woman was driving on East Drive near Shenandoah Road when an unknown person shot at her vehicle. Officers said no one was […]
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Radome, pedestal removed from NWS in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews began the process of replacing the pedestal that supports the weather radar dome at the National Weather Service in Mobile Friday morning at Mobile Regional Airport. It’s all part of the National Weather Service’s effort to replace nearly 160 radar stations. This work...
wtvy.com
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
Alabama man killed when truck overturns and he was thrown from vehicle, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when he truck he was driving struck another car and then flipped over, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, was fatally injured when the...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Black Belt community receiving funds to upgrade failing sewer system
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — Federal and state officials on Friday marked the start of a $10 million project aimed at repairing and upgrading an Alabama community's failing sewer system. The project in Hayneville is being funded from money allocated to the state by the American Rescue Plan - a portion...
WPMI
Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
