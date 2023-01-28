ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

a-z-animals.com

Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
WSMV

Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
WDEF

Chattanooga NAACP endorses Tyre Nichols inspired bill

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The local branch of the NAACP is supporting a call from the family of the man killed in Memphis by police officers for a new piece of legislation. Members of the state and Memphis NAACP proposed the Tyre Nichols Criminal Justice Reform Bill on Sunday. They...
radio7media.com

Tennessee fairs celebrated with awards

TENNESSEE FAIRS WERE PRESENTED WITH TOP HONORS AT THE 101st TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS ANNUAL CONVENTION. THE MEETING WAS HELD RECENTLY IN MURFREESBORO. THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS PRESENTED AWARDS TO THE BEST COUNTY, REGIONAL AND STATE AGRICULTURAL FAIRS OF THE 2022 SEASON. FORTY-NINE FAIRS INCLUDING MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RECEIVED THE AWARD OF MERIT BASED ON AGRICULTURE, EDUCATIONAL VALUE, OVERALL OPERATIONS AND THE PROMOTION OF LOCAL INTEREST AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT. LINCOLN COUNTY RECEIVED MOST IMPROVED IN DIVISION AA AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY RECEIVED FIRST RUNNER UP FOR DIVISION AAA. THE STATEWIDE FAIR SHOWCASE OFFERED PRIZE MONEY AND AWARDS IN 40 CATEGORIES. IN ITS 24th YEAR, THE COMPETITION DREW 511 ENTRIES FROM 39 FAIRS.
lafamilytravel.com

A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee

Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
travelnoire.com

What I Learned Staying In A Tiny Home In Tennessee

Have you ever thought about living in a tiny home? I’m a big fan of small living and #vanlife. While I’ve only experimented with this lifestyle, I look forward to the day when I can make it a full-time reality. During a trip to. I switched up my...
WDEF

More to the story with Staley: Speak like a king

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — This Wednesday, February 1st, is the start of Black History Month. It’s when we pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled through adversity to achieve citizenship in this country. And it’s also a big day for a 9th grade class at...
WDEF

Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
WDEF

Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
WDEF

Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
