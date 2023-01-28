Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel told a transfer player what Tennessee needs in order to win a national championship
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel told one of the program’s recent transfer additions what UT is missing in order to compete for a national championship. The Vols recently added former Vanderbilt/BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their roster. Jeudy-Lally announced that he was transferring to Tennessee earlier this month.
Tennessee City Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In The World
Forbes Advisor released its list of the 50 best places to travel for 2023.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel officially became a UT legend on Saturday
There’s something different about Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel compared to the last few UT football coaches. And it’s not just the on-field results. The three head coaches at Tennessee prior to Heupel — Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and Jeremy Pruitt — never seemed “all in” in Knoxville.
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
WSMV
Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
atozsports.com
One big reason why Tennessee Vols fans shouldn’t worry that opponents will ‘figure out’ UT’s offense in 2023
There’s one concern about the Tennessee Vols in 2023 that I’ve heard a couple of times already this offseason. Some fans and media analysts seem to be concerned that opponents will “figure out” Tennessee’s offense in 2023. The idea is that after two years in...
WDEF
Chattanooga NAACP endorses Tyre Nichols inspired bill
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The local branch of the NAACP is supporting a call from the family of the man killed in Memphis by police officers for a new piece of legislation. Members of the state and Memphis NAACP proposed the Tyre Nichols Criminal Justice Reform Bill on Sunday. They...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
radio7media.com
Tennessee fairs celebrated with awards
TENNESSEE FAIRS WERE PRESENTED WITH TOP HONORS AT THE 101st TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS ANNUAL CONVENTION. THE MEETING WAS HELD RECENTLY IN MURFREESBORO. THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS PRESENTED AWARDS TO THE BEST COUNTY, REGIONAL AND STATE AGRICULTURAL FAIRS OF THE 2022 SEASON. FORTY-NINE FAIRS INCLUDING MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RECEIVED THE AWARD OF MERIT BASED ON AGRICULTURE, EDUCATIONAL VALUE, OVERALL OPERATIONS AND THE PROMOTION OF LOCAL INTEREST AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT. LINCOLN COUNTY RECEIVED MOST IMPROVED IN DIVISION AA AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY RECEIVED FIRST RUNNER UP FOR DIVISION AAA. THE STATEWIDE FAIR SHOWCASE OFFERED PRIZE MONEY AND AWARDS IN 40 CATEGORIES. IN ITS 24th YEAR, THE COMPETITION DREW 511 ENTRIES FROM 39 FAIRS.
lafamilytravel.com
A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee
Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
‘Please love me’: Abandoned Chattanooga dog reunited with owner
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
End Slavery TN hosts free 'Human Trafficking 101' training session
In the last few years, thousands of victims of human trafficking have been identified in Tennessee. End Slavery TN held a training free session to help the public fight trafficking in the state.
WDEF
McMinn County enjoying culture change under Coach Casey
McMINN County, Tennessee (WDEF)- McMinn County knows it will win a district title if it wins its remaining five game. The first of the five games was Friday night against Howard. McMinn County lead early and won in dominating fashion.
travelnoire.com
What I Learned Staying In A Tiny Home In Tennessee
Have you ever thought about living in a tiny home? I’m a big fan of small living and #vanlife. While I’ve only experimented with this lifestyle, I look forward to the day when I can make it a full-time reality. During a trip to. I switched up my...
Tennessee Ale Trail: Celebrates craft breweries while rewarding customers
As the craft beer industry continues to grow, breweries like Southern Grist are hoping to gain more customers as they participate in the Tennessee Ale Trail.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
WDEF
More to the story with Staley: Speak like a king
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — This Wednesday, February 1st, is the start of Black History Month. It’s when we pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled through adversity to achieve citizenship in this country. And it’s also a big day for a 9th grade class at...
WDEF
Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
WDEF
Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
WDEF
Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
