23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
everythingnash.com
Luke Bryan To Embark On 36-City Country On Tour This Summer
Luke Bryan is spending a good part of 2023 on the road. The Georgia native announces his 2023 Country On Tour, kicking off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and performing in a total of 36 cities before wrapping up on October 28 in Charleston, South Carolina. Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock will rotate as Bryan’s opening acts for the tour.
live5news.com
Group holds vigil for Tyre Nichols in Charleston: ‘they made my skin crawl’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Community members gathered in Marion Square Sunday evening to hold a vigil for the lives of two people who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. A group of around 20 people attended despite the rain to remember the lives of Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita in...
Fairfield Sun Times
SCHS Winter Lecture Series begins Jan. 31
CHARLESTON – The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) has announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. For more than a decade, the SCHS has hosted this series that features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across the state. The theme of the 2023 series is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight the American Revolution.
country1037fm.com
Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach
I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston
The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
walterborolive.com
Walterboro Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot
On Saturday, Jan 21the Walterboro Elks Lodge # 1988 held their Annual Hoop Shoot Free-throw Completion at the Colleton County Rec Center. There was a good turnout of kids competing in the 2022-2023 “Hoop Shoot.”. The first-place winners were:. Boys aged 8-9 division: Javion Stephens, Boys aged 10-11division: Tyler...
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires
Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South Carolina
South Carolina has a long, proud history of being featured in the movies. From The Notebook to Full Metal Jacket, there are plenty of films that were set in – or at least partially filmed in – the Palmetto State.
abcnews4.com
Steve Madden permanently closes lower King Street location
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Steve Madden on King Street has closed its doors. The famous shoe and accessories store was located on lower King Street. ABC News 4 spoke with some of the workers inside the store who said they're no longer renting the space. We have reached out to Steve Madden, asking for the reason for the closure and if another location will be opened.
abcnews4.com
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
ryerecord.com
ENGAGEMENTS: Brunner — Larson
Eadie and Albert Brunner of Rye N.Y. and Charleston, S.C., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Patricia Kay Brunner, to Andrew Michael Larson, the son of Mary and David Larson of Hudson, Ohio. The couple met at a friend’s wedding in Tulum, Mexico, in 2020. Andrew proposed...
counton2.com
Summey delivers North Charleston State of the City address
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor Keith Summey shared the City of North Charleston’s accomplishments from 2022, and detailed his plans for 2023, during his State of the City address. Mayor Summey addressed North Charleston citizens as he nears his 29th year as the city’s leader. “I...
Man arrested after 2 killed, 2 hurt in South Carolina shootings
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Sunday after two people were killed and two others hurt in a pair of shootings on Saturday, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies did not immediately release any additional information about the arrest of Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, including what charges, if any, he could […]
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting in parking lot of North Charleston-area Zaxby's
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday night. Deputies responded to the parking lot of Zaxby's, located at 6924 Rivers Ave., at around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
thelocalpalate.com
Charleston Wine + Food Festival 2023
As any local knows, there’s more to Southern cuisine than grits, pork, and rice. How about some carnitas, arroz, or maiz? Food travelers take note: There’s no better place to satisfy your palate’s wanderlust than at the Charleston Wine + Food’s Culinary Village (March 1 to 5). Returning to Riverfront Park for the second year, the three-day celebration lays out a world of flavors, inspired by the bounty of the Lowcountry and the influences of different regions and nations, chefs, caterers, distillers, brewers, and other artisans. The Charleston Wine + Food’s Culinary Village will delight guests one sweet or savory taste at a time.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
WJCL
Guilty: South Carolina man convicted of shooting up home, killing man inside
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A jury in South Carolina has convicted a man for riddling a home with bullets in 2017, killing one person inside. The Post & Courier reports that Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan was sentenced Friday to 45 years for the death of Steven Hutchins, and another five years on a weapons offense.
live5news.com
Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Addressing mental health concerns in primary care
This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. John Freedy about addressing mental health concerns during primary care visits. Dr. Freedy is a Professor of Family Medicine and he’s a family medicine physician at MUSC. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for over 30 years. She...
