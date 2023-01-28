Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Claflin scores a Saturday afternoon victory over Johnson C. Smith
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Claflin players reached double-digit scoring as the Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 67-64 Saturday in CIAA action at Tullis Arena inside the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center. Junior guard DaiJohn Stewart led the way with a career-high 15 points with five rebounds in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton grad Kayla Hoehler hits ground running for Pitt-Greensburg women’s hoops
The unexpected news rattled Hampton’s Kayla Hoehler. Four months after signing a national letter of intent to play basketball at Pitt-Greensburg, Hoehler learned then-Bobcats coach Kelsey Oddis was stepping down after one season. “Honestly, it threw me off,” Hoehler said. “She was definitely one of the main reasons why...
Christopher Newport University dedicate basketball game to Richneck Elementary
Christopher Newport University dedicate basketball game to Richneck Elementary and teacher, Abby Zwerner
WAVY News 10
Jeremy won't make it
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
"It does allow a competitive advantage for some properties to still have that as an amenity for their guests, and we're seeing that all over the country."
WAVY News 10
Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
Altercation at Starmount Pkwy 7-Eleven in Chesapeake leads to shooting
A man was sent to a local hospital after an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake led to a shooting Sunday evening.
Hampton chief on seeing Nichols' deadly arrest video: 'That will never be us'
During the rally, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot called for justice and accountability, saying the footage showing Nichols being beat up should not have happened.
Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
Hampton man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting on Aberdeen Road
According to Hampton Police, Dwight McKinley was found dead on Aberdeen Road Sunday afternoon after being shot.
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
Man dies following shooting on Aberdeen Road in Hampton
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been five days since Rivers Casino opened in Portsmouth. Smoking is allowed on the game floor, but there are designated areas for non-smoking. The non-smoking areas are where Dr. Raffarele Marchigiani, a Sentara Brock Cancer Center Thoracic Surgeon, recommends non-smokers visit. “You are being exposed to all the detriments of […]
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
Newport News police warn of credit card scam at local 7-Eleven
According to police, they were made aware Sunday that there was a credit card skimmer located on a cash register at the 7-Eleven at 12460 Warwick Blvd.
VSP: Man dead after crashing into guardrail, overpass in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a man dead Monday morning. According to a spokesperson, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at the I-64 interchange underpass. An initial investigation revealed that the driver of...
