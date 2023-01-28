ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLTX.com

Claflin scores a Saturday afternoon victory over Johnson C. Smith

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Claflin players reached double-digit scoring as the Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 67-64 Saturday in CIAA action at Tullis Arena inside the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center. Junior guard DaiJohn Stewart led the way with a career-high 15 points with five rebounds in...
ORANGEBURG, SC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton grad Kayla Hoehler hits ground running for Pitt-Greensburg women’s hoops

The unexpected news rattled Hampton’s Kayla Hoehler. Four months after signing a national letter of intent to play basketball at Pitt-Greensburg, Hoehler learned then-Bobcats coach Kelsey Oddis was stepping down after one season. “Honestly, it threw me off,” Hoehler said. “She was definitely one of the main reasons why...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Jeremy won't make it

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
HAMPTON, VA
WJBF

Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been five days since Rivers Casino opened in Portsmouth. Smoking is allowed on the game floor, but there are designated areas for non-smoking. The non-smoking areas are where Dr. Raffarele Marchigiani, a Sentara Brock Cancer Center Thoracic Surgeon, recommends non-smokers visit. “You are being exposed to all the detriments of […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA

