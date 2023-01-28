ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

WAVY News 10

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth residents

The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Jeremy won't make it

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos

Doctors from Sentara and Bon Secours, along with a longtime casino worker, highlight the risks of breathing second-hand smoke at casinos. Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure …. Doctors from Sentara and Bon Secours, along with a longtime casino worker, highlight the risks of breathing second-hand smoke at...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Shooting investigation on Nickerson Blvd. and Glascow Way in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in connection with a shooting that happened early this morning. On Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way around 2:01 a.m., police received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband

A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Currituck County...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man taken into custody following Norfolk crash

A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend, police said. A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend, police said. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside...
NORFOLK, VA

