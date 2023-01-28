Read full article on original website
Menchville, Princess Anne boys roll, Norview girls win again
Menchville and Princess Anne's boys high school basketball teams rolled, while Norview's girls won again.
Christopher Newport University dedicate basketball game to Richneck Elementary
Christopher Newport University dedicate basketball game to Richneck Elementary and teacher, Abby Zwerner
Virginia Beach, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Virginia Beach. The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Nansemond River High School basketball team will have a game with Ocean Lakes High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Billy the Giraffe, zoo closed Monday
According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe Billy was at the zoo for 21 years and contributed significantly to the health and longevity of the species by siring 15 calves.
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
"It does allow a competitive advantage for some properties to still have that as an amenity for their guests, and we're seeing that all over the country."
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth residents
The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson.
The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson.
Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
Downed tree closes portion of Douglas Rd in Chesapeake
A downed tree has closed a portion of Douglas Road in Chesapeake early Monday morning.
Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos
Doctors from Sentara and Bon Secours, along with a longtime casino worker, highlight the risks of breathing second-hand smoke at casinos.
Virginia toddler who needed kidney finds match close to home: 'We are blessed'
Born with a kidney disease, the Pfaffs say their baby was on dialysis every night starting at 10 days old. Parents Steven and Kasey Pfaff say they searched for an adult sized kidney.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, Virginia, is a large and rapidly growing city located in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods that are attractive to young professionals.
Shooting investigation on Nickerson Blvd. and Glascow Way in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in connection with a shooting that happened early this morning. On Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way around 2:01 a.m., police received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
Altercation at Starmount Pkwy 7-Eleven in Chesapeake leads to shooting
A man was sent to a local hospital after an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake led to a shooting Sunday evening.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, located on the Atlantic coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its miles of beaches and boardwalk, as well as its historic and cultural attractions.
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there.
Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News
Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News.
Man seriously injured following shooting on 9th St. in Newport News
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He has been transported to a local hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Man taken into custody following Norfolk crash
A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend, police said.
