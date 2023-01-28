Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football News
Baylor vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Baylor vs Texas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, January 30. Record: Baylor (16-5), Texas (17-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s. Coaches Poll,. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Baylor’s 67-64 Win Over Arkansas
The Baylor Bears beat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 67-64, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Saturday. Here are three thoughts on this Big 12-SEC Challenge game. No. 17 Baylor (17-5, 6-3 in Big 12) beat Arkansas for the second straight time, with the last meeting coming in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, during which the Bears won the national championship.
Hogs Face Big Road Test Against No. 17 Baylor This Afternoon
It's the last day of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge with Razorbacks looking to stay hot.
KARK
Kavion Henderson visits future school
FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Kavion Henderson is Arkansas’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 and was in Fayetteville for the Prospect Day Saturday. Henderson, who has close to 50 scholarship offers, committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6. Despite his commitment to the Hogs schools such as Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV have offered in recent weeks. Auburn’s new staff re-offered him. Henderson, 6-3, 238, arrived at Arkansas on Friday and talked about his latest visit to Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: What do the Hogs need from the portal and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims sits down with Otis Kirk to talk about 2023 TE Shamar Easter, 2025 WR Jaden Perez and 2024 Kavion Henderson. They also discuss what the Hogs still need from the transfer portal and about the...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco
Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent …. Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent search. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest...
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
KHBS
Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
tourcounsel.com
Central Mall Fort Smith | Shopping mall in Arkansas
Central Mall is a shopping mall located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. It opened in 1971 and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group.
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
KHBS
Many Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools close ahead of possible freezing rain
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Several schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have decided to close to in-person instruction ahead of possible ice Monday. Those include the districts representing Fayetteville, Springdale, Van Buren, Farmington, Alma and dozens of others. Follow this link for a full list of closings and delays in our area.
Photo gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
UPDATE: Silver Alert for David Mobley
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released a report on the "Silver Alert" concerning 75 year old David Mobley that was sent out last Saturday.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley bridges and overpasses covered in ice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Winter weather conditions are affecting the roads Monday. "Hard to drive in, hard for us to deal with," Dave Parker, ARDOT spokesperson, summed up Monday morning. ARDOT road treatment crews switched to straight salt Monday morning after using salt brine Sunday. "If you can stay home...
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
KHBS
Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16
ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
5newsonline.com
Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads
ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
Deadly accident after truck loses control in Avoca
A driver was killed after losing control of a truck this morning in Avoca.
Comments / 0