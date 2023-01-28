ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

College Football News

Baylor vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Baylor vs Texas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, January 30. Record: Baylor (16-5), Texas (17-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s. Coaches Poll,. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Baylor’s 67-64 Win Over Arkansas

The Baylor Bears beat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 67-64, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Saturday. Here are three thoughts on this Big 12-SEC Challenge game. No. 17 Baylor (17-5, 6-3 in Big 12) beat Arkansas for the second straight time, with the last meeting coming in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, during which the Bears won the national championship.
WACO, TX
KARK

Kavion Henderson visits future school

FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Kavion Henderson is Arkansas’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 and was in Fayetteville for the Prospect Day Saturday. Henderson, who has close to 50 scholarship offers, committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6. Despite his commitment to the Hogs schools such as Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV have offered in recent weeks. Auburn’s new staff re-offered him. Henderson, 6-3, 238, arrived at Arkansas on Friday and talked about his latest visit to Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco

Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent …. Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent search. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
ARKANSAS STATE
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16

ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
ELKINS, AR
5newsonline.com

Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads

ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

