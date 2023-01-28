Read full article on original website
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
Opelika-Auburn News
LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’
Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
10 Tampa Bay wants to send you to Daytona 500!
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win:. Grand Prize Winner will receive Two [2] admission tickets to the 2023 Daytona 500, at 2:30pm [E.T.] Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Parking is not included.
Troy Messenger
Top 10 Clash: CHHS downs Dothan
On Friday night, Class 5A’s No. 7-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (17-5) downed Class 7A’s No. 8-ranked Dothan Wolves (20-4) by a score of 70-60 at home. The win avenges Charles Henderson’s Nov. 29 loss to the Wolves and marks the Trojans’ eighth straight win and 14th win in the last 15 games. It’s also the third win over a Top 10 team in the past three weeks for the Trojans. After Dothan scored the first bucket of the game, the Trojans went on a 6-0 run and never looked back. Charles Henderson led 15-8 going into the second quarter and swelled the lead to 30-16 at halftime, holding Dothan to just eight points in each of the first two quarters.
Cocoa, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cocoa. The Merritt Island Christian HS basketball team will have a game with Space Coast JrSr High School on January 30, 2023, 13:25:00. The Atlantic High School - Port Orange basketball team will have a game with Space Coast JrSr High School on January 30, 2023, 15:55:00.
fox35orlando.com
New hybrid powertrain debuts at Rolex 24 with record attendance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The engines roared at the Daytona International Speedway for the Rolex 24-hour race. "Definitely better than Daytona," said Ocala racing fan Josh Lapham, "going around in circles. Cutting all the corners makes it a lot more interesting!" Pit road was packed this weekend. The 61-car field...
Temps heat up across Central Florida; could reach records highs next week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will much warmer than Saturday and that warm weather will continue for most of the upcoming week. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Orlando will reach a high temperature of 82 degrees.
wvasfm.org
Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief
A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday. The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.
Wisconsin man carves Christian message of hope in wake of Alabama tornado
In the wake of the tornado that ravaged Selma on January 12, wooden crosses that have been stuck in tree stumps or hewn from the trunk of a downed tree have been popping up around Selma, Alabama. One such cross was found on Highway 14 East where the Lutheran Church...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
Bethune-Cookman University President Defends Campus Living Conditions, Calls Mold ‘Mildew’
Students at Bethune-Cookman University are fed up with the living conditions on campus and called on their president to do something about it. Fox 35 reported that several students complained about mold, rats in the dorms, and minimal hot water. However, in an interview with Roland Martin on Roland Martin: Unfiltered, the school’s interim president, Dr. Lawrence Drake, said the students are making it bigger than it actually is.
WESH
Photography exhibition celebrating Black culture opening in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach photography and design studio, Kenneth Grant Inzpirations, is opening a second Cultuvue exhibition on Saturday, Feb.4. It will be located at International Speedway Square. You can learn more about the exhibition here or by calling 386-243-5532.
fox35orlando.com
Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home
WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
westorlandonews.com
Construction Begins on New HCA Florida Airport North Emergency in Orlando
HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, recently announced that it has begun construction on the new $12.7 million HCA Florida Airport North Emergency located on the corner of South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando, Florida. Slated to open in summer of 2023, the...
