On Friday night, Class 5A’s No. 7-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (17-5) downed Class 7A’s No. 8-ranked Dothan Wolves (20-4) by a score of 70-60 at home. The win avenges Charles Henderson’s Nov. 29 loss to the Wolves and marks the Trojans’ eighth straight win and 14th win in the last 15 games. It’s also the third win over a Top 10 team in the past three weeks for the Trojans. After Dothan scored the first bucket of the game, the Trojans went on a 6-0 run and never looked back. Charles Henderson led 15-8 going into the second quarter and swelled the lead to 30-16 at halftime, holding Dothan to just eight points in each of the first two quarters.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO