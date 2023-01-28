ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Wilmington, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Vikings and Seahawks split in key swim match up

The Cape boys’ and Sussex Academy girls’ swim teams each remained undefeated at 11-0, as the two powerhouse squads met at the Sussex Academy Aquatic Center Jan. 27. The Cape girls moved to 9-2, while the Seahawks boys are now 8-3. The Seahawks girls’ squad took the top...
Delaware LIVE News

Cape, Appo doubleheaders produce two quality games

(Middletown)  The Cape Henlopen Vikings and Appoquinimink Jaguars scheduled a “rare” boys and girls varsity basketball double header Thursday. The two teams provided those in attendance with close and dramatic games.  The boys game featured No. 7 Appo with a record of 9-3 versus unranked Cape with a 9-4 mark. Appo jumped out to an early 8-0 lead thanks to ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: JPMorgan Chase announces major upgrades at Delaware sites

JPMorgan Chase Monday announced a major upgrade to its Delaware buildings and a downtown parking structure. A ceremony marking the Delaware Renovation Program was held at the entrance to its Wilmington Corporate Center at 3 Christina Center in the Christina Gateway development. Christiana Gateway is at the southern edge of downtown Wilmington and a short walk to the train station. Chase occupies the twin office towers at the site.
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
chestertownspy.org

Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads

2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – CAMMELIA STEWART (39)

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cammelia Stewart, a 39-year-old woman from Wilmington. On January 27, 2023, at 11:07 p.m., Cammelia left a residence in the community of Holloway Terrace after making concerning statements. Officers responded to the area however, all efforts to locate and contact Cammelia were unsuccessful.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware

DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Dupont's first Black female chemist profiled by Hagley Museum

Hagley Museum in Wilmington is creating new opportunities for visitors of their website to learn more about Black History and developments in science due to some of Delaware's "firsts". Dr. Jeanne Nutter at the museum says Delaware has a "disproportionate" amount of PHDs due of the amount of chemical companies...
WILMINGTON, DE

Community Policy