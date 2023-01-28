Read full article on original website
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Salisbury, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Salisbury. The Salisbury School basketball team will have a game with Salisbury Christian School on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The North Dorchester High School basketball team will have a game with Salisbury School on January 30, 2023, 13:30:00.
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Wilmington, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Archmere Academy basketball team will have a game with St. Elizabeths High School on January 29, 2023, 12:30:00.
Cape Gazette
Vikings and Seahawks split in key swim match up
The Cape boys’ and Sussex Academy girls’ swim teams each remained undefeated at 11-0, as the two powerhouse squads met at the Sussex Academy Aquatic Center Jan. 27. The Cape girls moved to 9-2, while the Seahawks boys are now 8-3. The Seahawks girls’ squad took the top...
Cape, Appo doubleheaders produce two quality games
(Middletown) The Cape Henlopen Vikings and Appoquinimink Jaguars scheduled a “rare” boys and girls varsity basketball double header Thursday. The two teams provided those in attendance with close and dramatic games. The boys game featured No. 7 Appo with a record of 9-3 versus unranked Cape with a 9-4 mark. Appo jumped out to an early 8-0 lead thanks to ... Read More
WMDT.com
Hundreds gather for memorial service honoring the legacy of wrestling star Jay Briscoe
LAUREL, Del. – A community still mourning gathered Sunday in Laurel to honor the life of local wrestling star Jay Briscoe. Hundreds of wrestling fans, loved ones, and those who knew Briscoe’s story lined up at Laurel High School for a memorial service to show their support. On...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: JPMorgan Chase announces major upgrades at Delaware sites
JPMorgan Chase Monday announced a major upgrade to its Delaware buildings and a downtown parking structure. A ceremony marking the Delaware Renovation Program was held at the entrance to its Wilmington Corporate Center at 3 Christina Center in the Christina Gateway development. Christiana Gateway is at the southern edge of downtown Wilmington and a short walk to the train station. Chase occupies the twin office towers at the site.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
chestertownspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Airline notes – Countdown to Avelo; Copa coming to BWI; Is it a good time to fly Southwest?
The countdown is on as Avelo Airlines prepares for its first scheduled flights out of Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG). The first flight – a nonstop to Orlando – is slated for Feb. 1. Later in the week, flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Tampa and West Palm Beach are scheduled.
WMDT.com
‘It’s very community oriented:’ Local brewery hosts chili cook-off supporting Delmar High School’s baseball team
DELMAR, Del. – In Delmar, the power of chili brought the community of Delmar together all in support of the Delmar High School baseball team. Loakal Branch Brewing Company hosted a chili cook off event Saturday. With a $5 dollar donation, attendees got the chance to try over 11...
WGMD Radio
2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads
2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – CAMMELIA STEWART (39)
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cammelia Stewart, a 39-year-old woman from Wilmington. On January 27, 2023, at 11:07 p.m., Cammelia left a residence in the community of Holloway Terrace after making concerning statements. Officers responded to the area however, all efforts to locate and contact Cammelia were unsuccessful.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
WDEL 1150AM
Dupont's first Black female chemist profiled by Hagley Museum
Hagley Museum in Wilmington is creating new opportunities for visitors of their website to learn more about Black History and developments in science due to some of Delaware's "firsts". Dr. Jeanne Nutter at the museum says Delaware has a "disproportionate" amount of PHDs due of the amount of chemical companies...
