Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No CostAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The five best craft breweries in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Finishes Near Last In National Coffee Rankings. Did They Get This Wrong?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Are you up for the challenge? Five food challenges you should try in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
seguintoday.com
Results from Friday night’s schedule
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matador boys basketball team suffered a 74-71 home loss last night against Wagner. The Matadors had four players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win.. The Matadors fall to 4-5 in district play and they are 18-9 overall.
Monroe, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Neville High School basketball team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Prep races past Arcadia
The two schools may no longer play in the same district, but Saturday night’s gamet was a back-and-forth showdown that at times looked more like semi-controlled chaos than a hoops battle between traditionally powerful rivals. And in the end, Lincoln Preparatory School ended up on the winning side of...
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove girls basketball cruises by General Trass, Sterlington boys hold off Richwood in overtime
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lady tigers roll past General Trass by a huge night from 8th grader Caroline Bradley, she finished with 19 points (19-13). Sterlington went to-toe-toe with Richwood and came out on top, 87 to 82.
The 17 most historic Tex-Mex restaurants in San Antonio
What's your go-to Mexican plate?
20-degree drop in temperatures expected for San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Cold weather is on the way San Antonians!. After a warm afternoon expected on Sunday a cold front will approach bringing chances of showers, storms and a 20-degree drop to the Alamo City. This front is also expected to bring needed rain with days of shower...
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge
Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.
KTSA
San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local television sportscaster was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. KSAT-TV Sports Director and Anchor Greg Simmons, 67 was stopped by a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy after Simmons was found driving around 20 miles per hour and drifting in his lane. Simmons was pulled over on Evans Road — just east of Bulverde Road — after a deputy reportedly followed him for close to five minutes with his lights and siren on. The deputy reported the smell of alcohol was evident.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston to remove sirens, replace with CodeRED
Lincoln Parish’s “sirens song” is about to go away. Instead of the sirens, which are currently positioned around town, to alert citizens to bad weather, city officials are urging people to sign up for the free CodeRED Alert System, which Mayor Ronny Walker said can alert all citizens about upcoming severe weather.
'Winter Storm Watch' issued for parts of Hill Country, I-35, NWS says
The greatest icing potential will be focused over Hill Country
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations. Union Parish, Louisiana – Four suspects from Louisiana have been arrested on various drug charges after recent undercover drug operations in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and the Narcotics Division of the Union Parish Sheriff’s...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police search for missing 17-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay, was last seen on January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds...
Popculture
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
KSAT 12
KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons arrested for suspected DWI
SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Simmons, 67, was arrested by deputies in the 3900 block of Evans Road at about 3 a.m. According to a preliminary...
news4sanantonio.com
Young girl discovers she was shot after getting home from Cowboys Dancehall
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 20-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot outside of Cowboys Dancehall on the North Side early Sunday morning. At around 2:40 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block NE Loop 410. Upon arrival, officers contacted security who reported a large fight...
foxsanantonio.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Many area schools cancel classes Tuesday due to winter weather advisory
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures approach. List of school districts that will be closed on Tuesday:. Wimberley ISD. Fredericksburg ISD. Blanco ISD. HAYS CISD. Comfort ISD. Johnson City ISD. Kerrville ISD. Ingram ISD. Hunt ISD. Luling ISD. Comal ISD.
Bexar County property taxes due Jan. 31, but relief may soon be on the way
The Texas State House and Senate are working on proposals that could save homeowners hundreds of dollars in property taxes.
KTBS
Winnfield woman killed in LaSalle Parish crash
JENA, La. – Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 at Louisiana Highway 124. The crash resulted in the death of Julia Walker, 68, of Winnfield. The initial investigation revealed that Faye Johns, 70, of Winnfield, was...
Comments / 0