San Antonio, TX

seguintoday.com

Results from Friday night’s schedule

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matador boys basketball team suffered a 74-71 home loss last night against Wagner. The Matadors had four players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win.. The Matadors fall to 4-5 in district play and they are 18-9 overall.
SEGUIN, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Monroe, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Prep races past Arcadia

The two schools may no longer play in the same district, but Saturday night’s gamet was a back-and-forth showdown that at times looked more like semi-controlled chaos than a hoops battle between traditionally powerful rivals. And in the end, Lincoln Preparatory School ended up on the winning side of...
ARCADIA, LA
KTSA

San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local television sportscaster was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. KSAT-TV Sports Director and Anchor Greg Simmons, 67 was stopped by a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy after Simmons was found driving around 20 miles per hour and drifting in his lane. Simmons was pulled over on Evans Road — just east of Bulverde Road — after a deputy reportedly followed him for close to five minutes with his lights and siren on. The deputy reported the smell of alcohol was evident.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston to remove sirens, replace with CodeRED

Lincoln Parish’s “sirens song” is about to go away. Instead of the sirens, which are currently positioned around town, to alert citizens to bad weather, city officials are urging people to sign up for the free CodeRED Alert System, which Mayor Ronny Walker said can alert all citizens about upcoming severe weather.
RUSTON, LA
KSAT 12

San Antonio police search for missing 17-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay, was last seen on January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Popculture

Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI

A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons arrested for suspected DWI

SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Simmons, 67, was arrested by deputies in the 3900 block of Evans Road at about 3 a.m. According to a preliminary...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Winnfield woman killed in LaSalle Parish crash

JENA, La. – Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 at Louisiana Highway 124. The crash resulted in the death of Julia Walker, 68, of Winnfield. The initial investigation revealed that Faye Johns, 70, of Winnfield, was...
WINNFIELD, LA

