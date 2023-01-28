Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: Total road closure in Green Cove Springs for railroad maintenanceZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Little Rock 6-16; Tennessee Tech 10-12 The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Hooper Eblen Arena. Tennessee Tech is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Golden...
Hogs facing tough turnaround with Texas A&M
Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC) played well enough to win but suffered yet another agonizing defeat on the road at Baylor on Saturday. Now, the Razorbacks will have to quickly lick their wounds, regroup and recalibrate before hosting a red-hot Texas A&M squad in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a pivotal SEC showdown Tuesday night.
Davis, Osifo power Jacksonville past Central Arkansas 74-64
CONWAY, Ark. — Jordan Davis scored 18 points and Osayi Osifo had a double-double to lead Jacksonville to a 74-64 victory over Central Arkansas. Davis had six rebounds for the Dolphins (12-9, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Osifo totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Marsh scored 13 on 6-of-8 shooting. Camren Hunter finished with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Bears (7-16, 2-8).
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Baylor
The Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of their first true road win of the season after suffering a 67-64 loss against the No. 17 Baylor Bears inside the Ferrell Center in Waco (Texas), part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hogs, who dropped to 14-7 on the year.
A Closer Look at the Arkansas Pitching Staff Dave Van Horn Gave One Hell of a Compliment
FAYETTEVILLE — Jace Bohrofen is not a pitcher, but that didn’t stop him from discussing the arms on this year’s Arkansas baseball team during his exit meeting with Dave Van Horn a couple months ago. Like everyone else who stopped by Fayetteville to watch the Razorbacks during...
Jonesboro survives third-quarter drought to top Little Rock Central
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts LITTLE ROCK — No. 5 Jonesboro (20-3, 5-1 6A-Central) survived a third quarter in which they scored two points to defeat No. 2 Little Rock Central (20-4, 5-1) 53-44 Friday night at Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse. “I don’t know if it was a defensive ...
Little Rock, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Russellville Junior High School basketball team will have a game with Little Rock Christian Academy on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tracking an icy winter storm
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco
Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent …. Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent search. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest...
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice storm to bring dangerous travel, power outages
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Killed During Stand-Off With Police
It’s reported that Arkansas rapper Coca-Kazi was killed after engaging in a stand-off with police in North Little Rock. Although the authorities have yet to confirm that Coca-Kazi died earlier this month during a stand-off, several of the rapper’s loved ones have come forward. According to multiple reports, the Arkansas artist died after he was shot by a North Little Rock officer on January 18.
Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City
Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16
ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
North Little Rock breaks ground on new pickleball courts
North Little Rock is expanding its recreation options with the upcoming arrival of new pickleball courts.
Missing teen in Fort Smith found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. FSPD says a 13-year-old was reported missing from the 3500 block of South 31st Street by a family member after leaving the residence on Saturday, Jan. 28 and not returning home. Police say the...
Conway police make arrests in shooting that left 3 injured
Conway police arrested two men who they believe are connected to a shooting that left three people injured.
Burns Park Funland receives new rides
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Burns Park Funland is excited to announce they have brought on new rides this month. The park said it will open in April and will be open on the weekends for the public to enjoy. There are also still spots available to book your child's...
Construction on I-30 to require lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If the weather allows, lane closures on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock are set to begin on Monday, January 30. Traffic will be controlled by signage as well as construction barrels, and any double-lane closures will be limited to the hours between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.
