ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Hogs facing tough turnaround with Texas A&M

Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC) played well enough to win but suffered yet another agonizing defeat on the road at Baylor on Saturday. Now, the Razorbacks will have to quickly lick their wounds, regroup and recalibrate before hosting a red-hot Texas A&M squad in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a pivotal SEC showdown Tuesday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
abc17news.com

Davis, Osifo power Jacksonville past Central Arkansas 74-64

CONWAY, Ark. — Jordan Davis scored 18 points and Osayi Osifo had a double-double to lead Jacksonville to a 74-64 victory over Central Arkansas. Davis had six rebounds for the Dolphins (12-9, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Osifo totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Marsh scored 13 on 6-of-8 shooting. Camren Hunter finished with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Bears (7-16, 2-8).
CONWAY, AR
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Baylor

The Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of their first true road win of the season after suffering a 67-64 loss against the No. 17 Baylor Bears inside the Ferrell Center in Waco (Texas), part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hogs, who dropped to 14-7 on the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Little Rock, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Russellville Junior High School basketball team will have a game with Little Rock Christian Academy on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco

Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent …. Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent search. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Killed During Stand-Off With Police

It’s reported that Arkansas rapper Coca-Kazi was killed after engaging in a stand-off with police in North Little Rock. Although the authorities have yet to confirm that Coca-Kazi died earlier this month during a stand-off, several of the rapper’s loved ones have come forward. According to multiple reports, the Arkansas artist died after he was shot by a North Little Rock officer on January 18.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City

Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16

ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
ELKINS, AR
5NEWS

Missing teen in Fort Smith found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. FSPD says a 13-year-old was reported missing from the 3500 block of South 31st Street by a family member after leaving the residence on Saturday, Jan. 28 and not returning home. Police say the...
FORT SMITH, AR
KATV

Burns Park Funland receives new rides

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Burns Park Funland is excited to announce they have brought on new rides this month. The park said it will open in April and will be open on the weekends for the public to enjoy. There are also still spots available to book your child's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy