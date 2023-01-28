Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Southern’s Lady Jags prepare to battle Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University women’s basketball team is preparing for a big game Monday night up on the Bluff. The Lady Jaguars are currently ranked second behind Jackson State University in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Southern holds a record of 6-2 in conference play...
Jackson State adds another victory, beating Grambling
Angel Jackson finished with a double-double and led the Lady Tigers to victory against Grambling State. The post Jackson State adds another victory, beating Grambling appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Coach’s Clipboard: JSU Women’s Basketball Height Advantage
Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein and Jeremy Harrell feature Jackson State Tigers Jackson State Women’s Basketball on this week’s Coach’s Clipboard: JSU Women’s Basketball Height Advantage
KNOE TV8
Grambling men’s basketball beats Jackson State, Lady Tigers fall to JSU
NEDHSA partners with local production, helping to address trauma through art. NEDHSA partners with local production, helping to address trauma through art. Carroll boy’s basketball dominates Union, Lady Farmers outlast Lady Bulldogs. Bulldogs beats Farmers, 73-54. Union girls defeat Carroll, 56-51.
WLOX
A new disc sport emerges in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably heard of disc golf or ultimate frisbee, but there’s a new flying disc sport on the radar and it originated right here in Mississippi; DiscHoops. “It’s like a cross between basketball and ultimate frisbee. So, if you like either of those sports,...
WAPT
Mississippi Knights giving basketball players a shot at their hoop dreams
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Knights basketball team is trying to do the same thing that the Mississippi Raiders indoor football team did and that's win a championship in their first year. The Knights are giving players a chance to pursue basketball careers again. Not only are top 12...
vicksburgnews.com
Missy Gators memorable season ends in a loss to Saltillo
Vicksburg High School girl’s soccer team’s memorable season came to an end on Saturday night in a 5-0 loss to Saltillo. “It’s always a little bit of a heartbreak and we played a whole game this year which is more than last year,” VHS Head Coach Samantha Bailey said.
vicksburgnews.com
Jefferson County girl’s basketball team got a 47-43 win over Hazlehurst
Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball team got a 47-43 on Friday in their pink out game against Hazlehurst. Jaliyah Pree led the Lady Tigers with 29 points and Tre’Kayla O’Quinn put up 12 points. S. Clark and D.Banks both scored two points and while Clark and India both hit a free throw.
Animal show held at Mississippi Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People came from near and far to showcase their rounding skills during the Fired Up team rounding at the Equine Center at the Fairgrounds. Paris of horse riders galloped through the dirt as they tried to wrangle in calves. Just across the way was the rabbit extravaganza, allowing kids to enter […]
vicksburgnews.com
Coffee named as USM’s dancer of the week
Vicksburg native Taylor Coffee was as the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dancer of the Week. Coffee, who is a sophomore dance education major, was selected by the seniors and faculty of the department. “I felt really good about myself just knowing that everyone around me is seeing me improve...
fox5ny.com
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
$9 million in grants awarded to Mississippi student success programs
The Office of Postsecondary Education at the United States Department of Education recently awarded the Jackson State University Student Success unit more than $9 million in grants for six new programs and one continuing program to serve low-income first-generation middle school, high school and college students. The programs align with the university’s strategic plan to increase the number of students completing secondary, postsecondary and post-baccalaureate degrees.
JSU president receives ‘no confidence’ vote by faculty senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) faculty senate expressed no confidence in President Thomas Hudson during a meeting on Thursday, January 26. The Clarion Ledger reported the faculty senate voted to bring concerns to the community campus and stakeholders. Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said the faculty senate noted, “these […]
How the Smith Robertson School became a Jackson museum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a structure built in 1894. The purpose: to educate African Americans in the Jackson community. Today, the former school tells the story of Jackson’s past. The Smith Robertson Museum was once known as the West Jackson Colored School, but the facility was bought by a man who would name […]
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
These Mississippi chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists — the best in food and dining in the country
When it comes to food, three Mississippi restaurants are not just wowing diners in the Magnolia State they are also getting noticed by some of the best chefs and food critics in the country,. One Mississippi restaurants and three chefs have been chosen as semifinalists in the annual James Beard...
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 South
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
Jacksonians react to Tyre Nichols video
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson say they’re disappointed and angered by the actions of the officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. People and city leaders say they were heartbroken to see the body camera footage of 29-year-old Nichols being pulled from his car and beaten. Some say they’re disappointed that police […]
WTOK-TV
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
Comments / 0