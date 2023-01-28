ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofred.com

Former Coastal Carolina DB Elijah Hopkins has transferred to Liberty

Former Coastal Carolina defensive back Elijah Hopkins has transferred to Liberty and is currently enrolled at the school and going through workouts with the football team, ASOR has confirmed. Hopkins played in four games during the 2022 season at Coastal Carolina, his first year with the program. The 5’10”, 170...
CONWAY, SC
kiss951.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering our area tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week. A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening around 6pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

More rain on the way this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning will be cold and partly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the 50s by the late morning, and high temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-60s which is 10 degrees above average. This evening isolated showers will enter the area...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach

I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina

Places to visit in Surfside Beach, SC. There are plenty of things to do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. If you’re looking for a place to hang out and spend a day with your family, it’s a great choice. The beach has a laid-back vibe that you’ll appreciate and a wealth of shopping opportunities.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

LIST: Contractor to begin repaving Myrtle Beach, state-owned roadways this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roadways within Myrtle Beach’s city limits will be repaved beginning in the spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. The Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of $1,494,108 for the repaving of state-owned roadways, which includes the following areas: • Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wfxb.com

Train Collided With 18-Wheeler Stopped On The Tracks

Another accident involving a train has happened in Lake City. On Thursday, an 18-wheeler and a train collided on Fairview Street on Thomas Street. A train car derailed after it was not able to stop in time and struck the truck that was stopped on the tracks. Debris from the wreck covered the scene.
LAKE CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy