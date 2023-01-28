Read full article on original website
aseaofred.com
Former Coastal Carolina DB Elijah Hopkins has transferred to Liberty
Former Coastal Carolina defensive back Elijah Hopkins has transferred to Liberty and is currently enrolled at the school and going through workouts with the football team, ASOR has confirmed. Hopkins played in four games during the 2022 season at Coastal Carolina, his first year with the program. The 5’10”, 170...
kiss951.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering our area tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week. A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening around 6pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbtw.com
More rain on the way this evening
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning will be cold and partly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the 50s by the late morning, and high temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-60s which is 10 degrees above average. This evening isolated showers will enter the area...
country1037fm.com
Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach
I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina
Places to visit in Surfside Beach, SC. There are plenty of things to do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. If you’re looking for a place to hang out and spend a day with your family, it’s a great choice. The beach has a laid-back vibe that you’ll appreciate and a wealth of shopping opportunities.
More than $100K raised for Special Olympics at 2023 Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $100,000 was raised Saturday at the 2023 Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge event. Myrtle Beach police said they were “freezin’ for a reason” while they plunged to raise money for the Special Olympics of South Carolina. Special Olympics’ mission is to provide “year-round sports training and athletic competition in […]
37-year-old man with mental health issues missing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man is missing in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Thomas “Tommy” Bailey was reported missing Sunday by his sister who said she had not heard from him for three days, police said. According to the family, Bailey has mental health issues and is known […]
Great Horned Owl rescued from roadway in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An injured Great Horned Owl was brought to the Barefoot Resort firehouse by a good samaritan Saturday evening, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. The owl was brought to the firehouse for treatment after he was found injured in a roadway, fire crews said. Crews contacted Carolina Wildlife […]
North Myrtle Beach rescue teams continue search for missing 23-year-old boater
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rescue teams resumed the search for a missing 23-year-old boater on Saturday, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad. The 23-year-old man was last seen Thursday wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting on a jon boat, NMBRS said. This is the third time the […]
WMBF
Crews to begin repaving several Myrtle Beach roads starting in spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In a few months, drivers will notice a smoother ride on some Myrtle Beach streets. The city said starting in spring, several roads will be repaved. For those that are state-owned, the Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of repaving which is...
LIST: Contractor to begin repaving Myrtle Beach, state-owned roadways this spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roadways within Myrtle Beach’s city limits will be repaved beginning in the spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. The Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of $1,494,108 for the repaving of state-owned roadways, which includes the following areas: • Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White […]
WMBF
14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders lay out parking registration process as new rates hit in March
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Paid parking season is not far away along the Grand Strand with several cities raising their parking rates. Leaders in North Myrtle Beach unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour.
WMBF
Hang in there, big things are coming to Ripley’s Aquarium this year and beyond
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Things are a little upside down at the Aquarium, but they are slowly coming together!. Hang in there because the all-new Sloth Valley habitat is opening late spring 2023 at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach!. Plus they are gearing up for more exciting thing...
wfxb.com
Train Collided With 18-Wheeler Stopped On The Tracks
Another accident involving a train has happened in Lake City. On Thursday, an 18-wheeler and a train collided on Fairview Street on Thomas Street. A train car derailed after it was not able to stop in time and struck the truck that was stopped on the tracks. Debris from the wreck covered the scene.
WMBF
$20,000 donation made to help build new bowl at Myrtle Beach skate park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new look is in the works for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach. Friends of the Skateboard Park Foundation recently presented blueprints to Myrtle Beach City Council at their last meeting. Among improvements include a new bowl that is estimated to be...
wpde.com
'Not giving up the search:' Crews continue looking for missing duck hunter in NMB
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are continuing to look for a missing duck hunter in North Myrtle Beach and said they are "not giving up the search." Tyler Doyle, 23, went missing Thursday night after a boating distress call. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said one person...
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
