Bowling Green, KY

fausports.com

#14 Arizona Too Much for the Owls

Box Score AUSTIN, Texas – Florida Atlantic University men's tennis fell 4-0 to No. 14 Arizona Saturday afternoon at the ITA Kickoff Weekend, host by the University of Texas. The Owls will now face Cal in Sunday's consolation bracket. FAU surrendered the doubles point and then faced an uphill...
BOCA RATON, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Greg Louganis speaks out on Florida's LGBTQ law before Swimming Hall of Fame reopening

FORT LAUDERDALE — Olympic diving legend Greg Louganis acknowledges a strong relationship with South Florida despite being a Californian. The four-time Olympic gold medalist attended the University of Miami for two years and trained for three years at Mission Bay leading up to the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul. He’s also trained periodically at the famed Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center that houses the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
FLORIDA STATE
jupiterwarcry.com

Warriors of Jupiter: Richard Emery

After an influential and inspiring 31 years of teaching at Jupiter High School, cherished math teacher Richard Emery will retire in summer of 2023. Emery’s legacy on Jupiter High’s staff and students is one to always be remembered. Emery started teaching at Jupiter High in 1987 after graduating...
JUPITER, FL
Fast Casual

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach

South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
porthole.com

CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – JANUARY 27, 2023

We are excited to share with you a fun, date-night adventure to plan for you and a loved one this Valentine’s Day!. This Valentine’s Day, Brightline, South Florida’s inter-city rail invites couples and guests to jump on the train and explore a new restaurant, bar, or experience outside of your backyard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Don't hate the player... hate the game:' Why 3 West Palm officials won't face election competition

WEST PALM BEACH — Keith James is the first mayor in West Palm Beach's history to get a second term without having to face voters. His successful legal challenge to businessman Rodney Mayo's residency knocked him out of the race, which the city officially canceled Monday because neither the mayor nor two city commissioners up for re-election, Shalonda Warren and Joseph Peduzzi, faced qualified opposition.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

