Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland basketball adds commitment from 7-footer on official visit
Maryland basketball has added a commitment from Braden Pierce, who committed to Maryland after an official visit Friday. Pierce is rated as a 3-star per 247Sports and held offers from NC State, Drake, DePaul and East Carolina, among others. Pierce stands at 7-feet, 230 pounds and will be a big...
Baltimore, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Baltimore. The Archbishop Spalding High School basketball team will have a game with Mount St. Joseph on January 30, 2023, 12:30:00. The Owings Mills High School basketball team will have a game with Dundalk High School on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00.
Bay Net
$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score
BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
weaa.org
Morgan alum-owned beauty supply store takes over Northwood Commons
Thalya Baptiste, Staff Writer with the MSU Spokesman. For a long time, there have been no beauty supply stores within a five minute drive of Morgan State University. As an HBCU, it is imperative for students to have access to Black hair care and supplies. In 2023, this finally changed with the opening of Beauty Plus in Northwood Commons.
WMDT.com
Hundreds gather for memorial service honoring the legacy of wrestling star Jay Briscoe
LAUREL, Del. – A community still mourning gathered Sunday in Laurel to honor the life of local wrestling star Jay Briscoe. Hundreds of wrestling fans, loved ones, and those who knew Briscoe’s story lined up at Laurel High School for a memorial service to show their support. On...
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000
BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore couple has won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a local grocery store. When they checked the ticket, they didn’t believe their eyes, so they took it to the lottery retailer. According to the Maryland Lottery, Wanting to verify the prize amount, the wife took the $5 scratch-off to one of the store clerks for scanning. The clerk did so and saw the message, “Take to Lottery.” She assured the players that they indeed won a very big prize! The husband signed the instant winning ticket in the store and the pair The post Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Nottingham MD
Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
kentuckytoday.com
Big dreams: Painter decides to buy aging Maryland lighthouse
BALTIMORE (AP) — To call it a fixer-upper would be generous. There’s no running water, no heat, no electricity. Once one gets past the romance of buying a historic Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, there’s lead paint, asbestos and toxic benzene. Vandals broke down the door and seabirds died inside. Oh, it sits in about 18-feet of water within a U.S. Navy testing site called a “danger zone.”
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore receives $20M donation from Baltimore Ravens, Bisciotti foundation
The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donating $20 million to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club. The Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club will be created in conjunction with LEVEL82, a non-profit...
chestertownspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
Nottingham MD
Three BCPS juniors from Parkville, Towson selected as candidates for Student Member of the Board of Education
TOWSON, MD—Three BCPS juniors have emerged as the final candidates for student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the 2023-2024 school year. Nathan Harris of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. The trio were selected following application reviews and January 25 interviews with...
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
27-Year-Old Shot Dead In Southern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a murder that took place yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. Police arrived at the 3400 block of Spelman Road at 12:32 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. At the location, police found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being actively investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 27-Year-Old Shot Dead In Southern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
mdtheatreguide.com
News: Arena Players Receives Federal Funding to Revitalize Theater
Every now and then … we ALL get it just right! If you haven’t done so already, Please take a moment to say CONGRATULATIONS to Arena Players Incorporated!. Four million dollars in congressional funds will be invested in Baltimore’s Arena Players, Inc., the oldest continually operating African American community theater in the United States! Thank you to Congressman Kweisi Mfume, Senator Ben Cardin, and Senator Chris Van Hollen for their efforts in sustaining this jewel in the heart of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.
Police report woman missing in Towson
TOWSON, MD – Police issued a missing person bulletin for a 22-year-old woman last seen in the East Towson area. 22-year-old Brooke Lewis, 5’4″, 135 lbs., was last seen 4 p.m. January 23 in the area of East Towson. It is not known what she was wearing before going missing. Police said Brooke has several tattoos, including a small tattoo under her left eye; a jackrabbit surrounded by flowers on her upper right arm, and a coy fish on her lower left arm. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 The post Police report woman missing in Towson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0