Huntsville, AL

247Sports

Priority RB Alvin Henderson discusses FSU after Junior Day

TALLAHASSEE -- Alvin Henderson, a high-priority running back in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State for Saturday's Junior Day. The product of Elba, Ala. discussed his visit below. Henderson isn't currently ranked, but that won't be the case for too much longer for the rising junior. Henderson has picked...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AL.com

Hazel Green girls set AHSAA win streak record, pound Riverdale (Tenn.), 76-7

The Hazel Green girls have won the most consecutive games in Alabama High School Athletic Association history. The Trojans earned their record 87th straight by beating Riverdale (Tenn.) 76-7 today at home. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions were tied with Lauderdale County’s streak of 86 straight games from 2013-15. They now hold the top spot in AHSAA play for both girls’ and boys’ teams.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WHNT News 19

Hazel Green boys basketball defeats Riverdale on senior day

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Hazel Green boys basketball team celebrated its seniors with 57-50 home win over Riverdale on Saturday afternoon. It was senior day for the Trojans, as they honored and celebrated their two seniors Kyrese Pinchon and Carter Wray. The Trojans improve to 8-20 overall and will be back in action […]
HAZEL GREEN, AL
rocketcitynow.com

High school hoops: Jan 27th, 2023

The Huntsville boys beat Grissom to grab the top spot in area; Grissom's girls upset Huntsville. The Sylvania boys and girls knocked off Fyffe on Senior Night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Dunn’s three-pointer sinks the Bearcats in the final seconds

Ryan Dunn has made some big shots in his career as a Hartselle Tiger. However, none were bigger than the three-pointer he hit with less than two seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 51-50 win over Cullman. “I wanted to go for the win with the final shot,” Dunn...
HARTSELLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
WSMV

Giles Co. Powerball player wins $200,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person who bought a Powerball ticket in Saturday’s drawing in Giles County has won $200,000, Tennessee Lottery officials announced Sunday. The Powerball player matched four of five balls plus the Powerball. The player also selected the Power Play feature, which quadrupled the $50,000 prize to $200,000.
GILES COUNTY, TN
thefamuanonline.com

Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it

With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm

Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WAAY-TV

Alabama NAACP President disturbed by Tyre Nichols video

It has been a little more than 24 hours since Memphis Police released bodycam footage showing five officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols would die from his injuries in a hospital three days later. "There was no reason because he was not able to get up," said Benard Simelton, president...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck

One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. James Clemens vs. Bob Jones (10 p.m., January 27, …. James Clemens vs. Bob...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Hampton Cove, AL, 35763

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within The Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. "I think that within the City of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature," said Engel & Völkers Real Estate Advisor, Bernie Tomkies.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WCTV

Tallahassee man expected to enter a plea in brutal double murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a brutal double murder is expected to enter a plea and be sentenced later today. Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020. Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

