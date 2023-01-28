Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
Florida A&M strikes in overtime to take down Alabama AM
Senior Guard, Mide Oriyomi scores winning basket in overtime pushing the Lady Rattlers to victory over Alabama A&M The post Florida A&M strikes in overtime to take down Alabama A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Priority RB Alvin Henderson discusses FSU after Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Alvin Henderson, a high-priority running back in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State for Saturday's Junior Day. The product of Elba, Ala. discussed his visit below. Henderson isn't currently ranked, but that won't be the case for too much longer for the rising junior. Henderson has picked...
Huntsville, Bob Jones boys basketball sweep season series against biggest rivals
In a top 10 rivalry matchup, the Huntsville boys once again got the win, defeating rivals Grissom 61-42 to sweep the season series.
Hazel Green girls set AHSAA win streak record, pound Riverdale (Tenn.), 76-7
The Hazel Green girls have won the most consecutive games in Alabama High School Athletic Association history. The Trojans earned their record 87th straight by beating Riverdale (Tenn.) 76-7 today at home. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions were tied with Lauderdale County’s streak of 86 straight games from 2013-15. They now hold the top spot in AHSAA play for both girls’ and boys’ teams.
Hazel Green boys basketball defeats Riverdale on senior day
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Hazel Green boys basketball team celebrated its seniors with 57-50 home win over Riverdale on Saturday afternoon. It was senior day for the Trojans, as they honored and celebrated their two seniors Kyrese Pinchon and Carter Wray. The Trojans improve to 8-20 overall and will be back in action […]
rocketcitynow.com
High school hoops: Jan 27th, 2023
The Huntsville boys beat Grissom to grab the top spot in area; Grissom's girls upset Huntsville. The Sylvania boys and girls knocked off Fyffe on Senior Night.
Hartselle Enquirer
Dunn’s three-pointer sinks the Bearcats in the final seconds
Ryan Dunn has made some big shots in his career as a Hartselle Tiger. However, none were bigger than the three-pointer he hit with less than two seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 51-50 win over Cullman. “I wanted to go for the win with the final shot,” Dunn...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
WSMV
Giles Co. Powerball player wins $200,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person who bought a Powerball ticket in Saturday’s drawing in Giles County has won $200,000, Tennessee Lottery officials announced Sunday. The Powerball player matched four of five balls plus the Powerball. The player also selected the Power Play feature, which quadrupled the $50,000 prize to $200,000.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
thefamuanonline.com
Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it
With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
WCTV
Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
WJHG-TV
Local sheriff reacts to the video showing the deadly beating of Tyres Nichols
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM UTC.
WAAY-TV
Alabama NAACP President disturbed by Tyre Nichols video
It has been a little more than 24 hours since Memphis Police released bodycam footage showing five officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols would die from his injuries in a hospital three days later. "There was no reason because he was not able to get up," said Benard Simelton, president...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville residents react to Memphis body camera footage released Friday
Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage in which multiple officers are seen brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols died three days after the attack.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck
One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. James Clemens vs. Bob Jones (10 p.m., January 27, …. James Clemens vs. Bob...
Will buying chickens save you money on high egg prices?
With the national average price for a dozen eggs at nearly $4, people are becoming more inclined to buy chickens to raise at home. But is raising chickens all it's cracked up to be?
Unzipped: Hampton Cove, AL, 35763
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within The Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. "I think that within the City of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature," said Engel & Völkers Real Estate Advisor, Bernie Tomkies.
wvtm13.com
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
WCTV
Tallahassee man expected to enter a plea in brutal double murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a brutal double murder is expected to enter a plea and be sentenced later today. Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020. Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried...
Comments / 0