ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Brea’s career night leads UD past Richmond 86-60

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – UD guard Koby Brea posted a career-high 18 points and 6 three pointers to lead the Flyers’ men’s basketball team past Richmond in Atlantic 10 play on Saturday, snapping their two-game losing streak. DaRon Holmes II added 17 points and 9 rebounds, while Toumani Camara hit double-digits in scoring as well […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Reds Caravan roll into the Miami Valley

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will soon be moving into the Dayton area as it returns after a two year pause. On Saturday, January 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Reds fans will be able to ask questions and meet the baseball […]
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.

For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
DAYTON, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hamilton, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Seton basketball team will have a game with Ross High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record

Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
SAINT HENRY, OH
WDTN

Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Reactions around Ohio after release of Tyre Nichols video

OHIO — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
MEMPHIS, TN
Cincinnati CityBeat

16 Horniest Bars in Cincinnati to Get Hot 'n Heavy With Your Crush

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just you, Cincinnati? Some local bars are teeming with sex appeal, and it’s not all about looks. From innuendo-laden names to oceanic aphrodisiacs, these Greater Cincinnati-area bars are the perfect place to set the mood for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Buckle up horn-dogs, we’re taking you on the ride of your life.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Large police response to Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman who went missing Saturday after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming has been found, according to Cincinnati police. Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was initially missing from the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m. It is unclear where she was found or...
WYOMING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man taken to hospital after being shot in Dayton

DAYTON — One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton late Sunday night. Police were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of Home Avenue just before 11:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup. While...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy