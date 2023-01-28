Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brea’s career night leads UD past Richmond 86-60
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – UD guard Koby Brea posted a career-high 18 points and 6 three pointers to lead the Flyers’ men’s basketball team past Richmond in Atlantic 10 play on Saturday, snapping their two-game losing streak. DaRon Holmes II added 17 points and 9 rebounds, while Toumani Camara hit double-digits in scoring as well […]
C.J. beats Alter 77-70 for second time this season
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – For the second time this season, Chaminade Julienne defeated Alter 77-70 in boys hoops as George Washington III and Evan Dickey each score 20 points in the Eagles’ Friday-night rivalry win at Centerville HS.
Reds Caravan roll into the Miami Valley
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will soon be moving into the Dayton area as it returns after a two year pause. On Saturday, January 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Reds fans will be able to ask questions and meet the baseball […]
wyso.org
Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.
For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
Hamilton, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
linknky.com
St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record
Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
Nelly at The Fraze: Fraze Pavillion announces summer line-up
Fraze Pavillion has announced their first set of artists performing live at the Kettering entertainment venue, which includes Nelly!
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
spectrumnews1.com
Reactions around Ohio after release of Tyre Nichols video
OHIO — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
Cincinnati CityBeat
16 Horniest Bars in Cincinnati to Get Hot 'n Heavy With Your Crush
Is it getting hot in here, or is it just you, Cincinnati? Some local bars are teeming with sex appeal, and it’s not all about looks. From innuendo-laden names to oceanic aphrodisiacs, these Greater Cincinnati-area bars are the perfect place to set the mood for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Buckle up horn-dogs, we’re taking you on the ride of your life.
Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show
Sisters Jenni and Jess Button take over the acclaimed Mid-Century Modern trade event and plan to raise its profile. The post Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Large police response to Wyoming shooting
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Fox 19
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman who went missing Saturday after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming has been found, according to Cincinnati police. Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was initially missing from the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m. It is unclear where she was found or...
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Dayton
DAYTON — One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton late Sunday night. Police were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of Home Avenue just before 11:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup. While...
