Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Holy Cross retires jerseys of 5 women's basketball legends in splendid ceremonies
WORCESTER — Amy (O’Brien) Davagian’s uncle, Phil Karpowich, lives on College Street, right across from the main entrance to Holy Cross, and when Davagian was about 8 years old, Karpowich, her biggest fan and father figure, started taking her to HC football games and women’s basketball games. In the Fitton Field stands, Davagian would drink hot cocoa and watch the cheerleaders, and at the Hart Center, she would cheer on Annie Davis, Mary Helen Walker, Kris Shields...
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
2/4 Old Navy, a retailer known for its wide variety of clothing items, is set to open its doors at The Center at Hobbs Brook retail plaza in Sturbridge Feb. 4. The new store will take over the retail space where an Old Navy store did business for many years. Since its closing,...
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
Gary Rome named TIME Dealer of the Year
There is some national recognition of western Massachusetts' own Gary Rome, he's been named the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year.
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
therealdeal.com
Lego letting go of Connecticut office
Everything is awesome for Lego employees who want to live closer to Boston. For everyone else, the next few years may be as painful as stepping on one of the toys. Lego announced it will move its corporate offices from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston by 2026. The relocation will happen in phases, beginning in mid-2025 and concluding by the end of the following year.
NECN
Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting
A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
New Week Means New Mass State Police Sobriety Checkpoints For 2/3 & 2/4
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced more sobriety checkpoints for later this week. These sobriety checkpoints are being held on different days...
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in western Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said.
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
whdh.com
State police conduct water search for missing Ware man
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission was...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow School delayed Monday following threat
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, students at Glenbrook Middle School will have a 2-hour delay following a school threat from last week. While this message is primarily for Glenbrook staff and students, I am copying all LPS staff and families. Having consulted further with the Longmeadow Police Department (LPD)...
Price Rite Marketplace of Worcester employees recognized for lifesaving heroics
Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect address for the Price Rite Marketplace. WORCESTER — Four employees at Price Rite Marketplace on Southbridge Street were recognized by the company for performing lifesaving acts while on the job. ...
Annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Breakfast in Chicopee
The Sheriff's annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Breakfast took place on Sunday.
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
Comments / 0