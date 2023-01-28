ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

CBS Sports

How to watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-20; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9-12 The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Little Rock, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Russellville Junior High School basketball team will have a game with Little Rock Christian Academy on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Lady Backs upset Lake Hamilton on the road, 46-35

PEARCY, Ar. — Arkansas High’s girls dealt Lake Hamilton’s state tournament prospects a blow Friday night at the Wolf Arena with a dominating 5A South win over the Lady Wolves, 46-35. “I’m always telling my girls it’s up to you; tonight was a great team win,” said Arkansas High coach Dulincia Keener. “It’s very hard to pick one or two individual standouts, because was played so well as a team. We had great play at point guard, and Jenna Dupree shot the ball well. Seaira Watson always plays well in her role.
LAKE HAMILTON, AR
KTLO

Freezing rain hits Texas, icy conditions may cripple roads

(NEW YORK) — Texas is bracing for icy conditions that could cripple roads across major cities. Winter storm warnings are in effect for Dallas and Austin where up to half an inch of ice accumulation is expected. The freezing rain began Monday and may last through Wednesday morning. The...
TEXAS STATE
3 News Now

Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages

The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Arkansas looking into content of AP course on African American studies

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hands a pen to Education Secretary Jacob Oliva after signing one of her first executive orders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has asked the national College...
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark

There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
bigfoot99.com

Arkansas community mourning after five young friends killed in I-80 crash

This week’s horrific crash claimed the lives of five young friends from Arkansas who had much to contribute to our world, and who enjoyed their final week together playing in praying in Wyoming. Their community is devastated, and still trying to digest the tragedy. The Little Rock, Arkansas, suburb...
SHERWOOD, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison

Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady

FRIENDSHIP — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
FRIENDSHIP, AR

