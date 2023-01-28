Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-20; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9-12 The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

PINE BLUFF, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO