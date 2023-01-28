ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Related
tonyspicks.com

TCU Horned Frogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs 1/28/2023 Picks Predictions Previews

The 11 TCU Horned Frogs will go against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in NCAAB action in Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET. In their previous match, TCU dominated Oklahoma at home to win twice in a row. The Horned Frogs improved their record to 16-4 and are currently tied for second place in the Big 12 with a 5-3 mark in league play.
FORT WORTH, TX
inforney.com

North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit

North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT's...
DENTON, TX
Oxford Eagle

Oxford proves they can hang with the best in narrow loss to Starkville

Oxford basketball is peaking at the right time. The Chargers (14-12, 2-4 Region 1-6A) don’t have a particularly impressive record, and they’re just 2-5 in their last seven games, but a narrow 68-62 loss at the hands of No. 2 Starkville on Friday gave them confidence that they can make a deep postseason run and possibly even make it back to Jackson for the first time since 2017.
OXFORD, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January

January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas

Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
FRISCO, TX
Commercial Dispatch

Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi

Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
COLUMBUS, MS
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Mayors of Fort Worth and Arlington on their re-election bids

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - This week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Jan. 26) covers the Public Utility Commission's recommended changes to how the state's electricity market works and it's not sitting well with some state lawmakers. And CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink also sits down with the mayors of Arlington and Fort Worth to discuss their bids for re-election.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting

DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
DALLAS, TX

