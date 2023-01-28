Read full article on original website
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
tonyspicks.com
TCU Horned Frogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs 1/28/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The 11 TCU Horned Frogs will go against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in NCAAB action in Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET. In their previous match, TCU dominated Oklahoma at home to win twice in a row. The Horned Frogs improved their record to 16-4 and are currently tied for second place in the Big 12 with a 5-3 mark in league play.
inforney.com
North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit
North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT's...
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Texas Christian at Georgia
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
inforney.com
Players with local ties highlight three-player Sunday recruiting haul for UNT
New North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed to put an emphasis on recruiting the Dallas-Forth Worth area and Texas high schools in general when he took over the Mean Green’s program a few weeks ago. UNT took another step toward reaching that goal on Sunday as the Mean Green...
CBS Sports
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett facing public intoxication charge after arrest in Dallas
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas on Sunday morning and charged with public intoxication, according to Dallas police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas and took Bennett to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
fox4news.com
Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas for public intoxication
DALLAS - Two-time national championship winning quarterback for the University of Georgia, Stetson Bennett, was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday morning. Police said he was arrested just after 6 a.m., after officers were called to the 1600 block of Tribeca Way for a man who was reportedly...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford proves they can hang with the best in narrow loss to Starkville
Oxford basketball is peaking at the right time. The Chargers (14-12, 2-4 Region 1-6A) don’t have a particularly impressive record, and they’re just 2-5 in their last seven games, but a narrow 68-62 loss at the hands of No. 2 Starkville on Friday gave them confidence that they can make a deep postseason run and possibly even make it back to Jackson for the first time since 2017.
North Texas LB commit Dylan Brown-Turner recaps FSU official visit, talks next step in recruitment
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted North Texas linebacker pledge Dylan Brown-Turner on campus this weekend for an official visit. Towards the end of his time in Tallahassee, the Texas native broke down how the official visit with the Seminoles was going. “It’s great, I’m loving it," Brown-Turner said of the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
WFAA
DFW ice latest: Timeline and what to expect as freezing rain is expected in North Texas
Freezing rain and icy conditions are expected in North Texas this week. Here's what to expect and when.
Dallas Observer
Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January
January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
tourcounsel.com
Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas
Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
WFAA
DFW winter storm updates: Latest weather impacts, road conditions, warming shelters, school closures
DALLAS — North Texas was under a winter storm warning starting Monday, as ice and freezing rain were expected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the area. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to road conditions, throughout the week. Here's what we know:. Latest...
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Eye on Politics: Mayors of Fort Worth and Arlington on their re-election bids
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - This week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Jan. 26) covers the Public Utility Commission's recommended changes to how the state's electricity market works and it's not sitting well with some state lawmakers. And CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink also sits down with the mayors of Arlington and Fort Worth to discuss their bids for re-election.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new...
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
fox4news.com
Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting
DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
