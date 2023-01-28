Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
BYU to Miss Three Players For Saint Mary’s Game
BYU got a gut punch in their quest to upset Saint Mary’s as three rotational players will miss tonight’s game in Provo. Atiki Ally Atiki, Noah Waterman, and Jaxson Robinson will all be unavailable, Mark Pope told Greg Wrubell before the game. All three are expected to miss just this game, returning again next week.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
WSB Radio
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firing
Three people have been killed and four people have been seriously injured in indiscriminate firing in California, USA, according to the police, the people who died in the firing have not been identified yet. While the injured are undergoing treatment.
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The post Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting appeared first on KYMA.
Southern California hospital shows how to use a tourniquet to save lives in a shooting
Following the mass shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, a local hospital is hoping to save lives by teaching people how to help those with traumatic injuries. In a demonstration called, “Stop the Bleed,” lessons are taught on how to use a tourniquet to stop life-threatening blood loss. “Every time you hear something […]
foxla.com
15 Mt. Baldy hikers rescued in less than a month amid extreme winter weather: Sheriff
LOS ANGELES - The number of rescues that authorities are conducting on Mt. Baldy continue to increase amid extreme winter weather conditions that have triggered warnings to even the most experienced hikers. In less than one month, fifteen people have been rescued, two have died, and one remains missing, officials...
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Parts of LA County see scattered showers, CHP escorts vehicles over Grapevine
A cold winter storm is bringing scattered showers throughout Los Angeles County Monday, and very low snow levels are expected creating snowy driving conditions on highways through the mountains and Antelope Valley.The CHP is escorting vehicles over the Grapevine because of snowfall. Snow is expected to fall in mountain areas throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.As of 4 a.m., Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland was reporting 0.79 inches of rain. Pasadena was reporting 0.69 inches of rain, Culver City was reporting 0.49 inches and La Canada Flintridge was reporting 0.46 inches.Temperatures are forecast in the 40s and 50s...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID cyclist fatally struck by driver near LA
POMONA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East...
2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
3 reports of gunmen at separate LA County Walmarts all ruled hoaxes
Police responded to three different gunman scares at Walmart locations in Los Angeles County over the weekend, but they all turned out to be hoaxes.
Warnings issued as storm brings rain, snow to Southern California
A cold winter storm will deliver rain showers to the valleys of Southern California and snow to higher elevations through Monday. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant: only .10” to a half-inch at lower elevations with potentially as much as one inch of rain in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, according […]
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents this week in LA County
As the LA area recovers from the shock and sadness that resulted from the mass shooting last weekend in Monterey Park, a number of other incidents related to gun violence took place this week in Los Angeles County. Three killed, four wounded at ‘short-term rental’ near Beverly Hills.
Another Winter Storm Brings Chilly Temperatures And More Rain. Snow Is Possible At Lower Elevations
The National Weather Service reports "there is some concern about accumulating snow across the Antelope Valley foothills and maybe a dusting on the AV valley floor."
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
