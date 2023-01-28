ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

chatsports.com

BYU to Miss Three Players For Saint Mary’s Game

BYU got a gut punch in their quest to upset Saint Mary’s as three rotational players will miss tonight’s game in Provo. Atiki Ally Atiki, Noah Waterman, and Jaxson Robinson will all be unavailable, Mark Pope told Greg Wrubell before the game. All three are expected to miss just this game, returning again next week.
PROVO, UT
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday

A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Parts of LA County see scattered showers, CHP escorts vehicles over Grapevine

A cold winter storm is bringing scattered showers throughout Los Angeles County Monday, and very low snow levels are expected creating snowy driving conditions on highways through the mountains and Antelope Valley.The CHP is escorting vehicles over the Grapevine because of snowfall. Snow is expected to fall in mountain areas throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.As of 4 a.m., Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland was reporting 0.79 inches of rain. Pasadena was reporting 0.69 inches of rain, Culver City was reporting 0.49 inches and La Canada Flintridge was reporting 0.46 inches.Temperatures are forecast in the 40s and 50s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID cyclist fatally struck by driver near LA

POMONA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East...
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Special Report: In The Line of Duty

Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

