Man furious when friend offers him free pizza without giving him a free soft drink: 'How am I supposed to eat this?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the individual who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was very particular about everything. One of those things was having a soft drink with his meals.
I spent $64 at the best restaurant in Hawaii. My meal came out in 5 minutes, but I'll just stick to drinks next time.
Yelp ranked Down the Hatch as No. 28 on its 2022 list of the top 100 US restaurants, so I tried the Lahaina spot's famous food and drinks for myself.
Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a Beloved Pizza From the 1990s After Fans Campaign for Its Return
Pizza Hut is bringing back its New York-style pizza after 24 years, and they're not afraid to say it. In 1999, the pizza behemoth released one of its most iconic pizza products: The Big New Yorker. It was essentially a huge slab of cheese-loaded goodness.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from the '90s
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?
We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Pizza Hut creates 14,000-square-foot 'Big New Yorker' pie to break record for world's largest pizza
Have you ever had a couple slices of pizza and still feel like you could eat more? Well, Pizza Hut is making a massive, cheesy pie in an attempt to break the record for world's largest pizza.
My family of 4 spent $112 at Disney World's Via Napoli Italian restaurant, and the $38 pizza was totally worth it
Located in the Italy Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Via Napoli is a family-friendly à-la-carte eatery that serves pizza, pasta, and appetizers.
How to Score a Free DiGiorno Pizza During Super Bowl LVII
Everyone loves free food, especially on the biggest game day of the year.
This Is the Best Pizza Place in North America, According to Yelp
And no, It's not in New York or New Jersey.
Culver's just switched from Pepsi to Coke. See which major US restaurants serve which soda brands.
For all you die-hard Pepsi fans out there, we understand how hard it can be to find a place to eat that serves your beverage of choice.
Going Back In Time To The First Chain Restaurant In America
Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
How to reheat leftover pizza at home like a pro
So you've managed — by some divine grace — not to finish your entire pizza. That alone is accomplishment enough, and you should be proud of your noble restraint. You know what they say: Good things come to those that wait, and the good thing coming to you is the ultimate leftover pizza lunch.
Little-Known 'McDonald's' Fries Order Is a Complete Game-Changer
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We all love McDonald’s Fries. Okay, if you don’t, we respect your opinion. But for us French Fry lovers, we always want to learn ways to get more of them.
3 Ingredient Portobello Chicken in the Slow Cooker
Have more things piled on your to-do list in the new year? Hope you're out and about having more fun and enjoying at least a tiny bit. As with the turn of every corner, there is always some adjustment to new schedules and things to do and get used to.
Papa Johns' latest pizza features cheese on the bottom of the crust
Papa Johns launched a new Crispy Parm Pizza Monday, offering a preview of the double-cheesy experience to loyalty members. The new pizza is available to all customers on Thursday. The Crispy Parm Pizza has a layer of Parmesan and Romano cheeses baked underneath the bottom crust, creating an extra-crisp exterior...
New Customers Get Free Wings for Life This ButcherBox Deal
Get quality cuts of meat shipped straight to your door with a meat delivery service that can let you skip the extra trip to your local butcher. Right now ButcherBox is having a Valentine's Day flash sale for new customers -- just use promo code VDAY14 when signing up for a ButcherBox subscription to score 14% off now through Jan. 31. Plus, ButcherBox is throwing in free wings for life on all new subscriptions through Feb. 5 -- and yes, you can stack these deals together.
