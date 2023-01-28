Read full article on original website
Journalist continues criticism of McEnroe’s ESPN stint: “Why is ESPN paying McEnroe to not know who players are?”
John McEnroe was one of the commentators at the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and surprised everyone by not meeting one of the quarterfinalists of the major. McEnroe believes Tsitsipas is thriving after wake-up call: “When Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and...
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
Coach explains how Novak Djokovic smashed Stefanos Tsitsipas psychologically before Australian Open
Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has explained the toll the Greek's loss to the Serb in the 2021 French Open had on him psychologically, claiming he wasn't the same afterwards.
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final
Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
Sabalenka's dark days before finding light
Aryna Sabalenka has recalled her "it's not you, it's me" moment as she fought to save the relationship that ultimately made her career. Sabalenka jubilantly declared her stirring Australian Open final triumph over Elena Rybakina the best day of her life, having returned from the depths of despair to finally claim her maiden grand slam singles crown.
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!
Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
Novak Djokovic takes 10th Australian Open title and record-equalling 22nd slam
Novak Djokovic swept to a 10th Australian Open title and 22nd grand slam to equal Rafael Nadal at the top of the men’s all-time standings.A year after seeing Nadal pull ahead while he tried to process the fall-out from his deportation, Djokovic has been determined to show that Rod Laver Arena is his stage.He dropped just one set all tournament despite saying he feared a left hamstring problem might force him to withdraw and finished with a 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory over first-time Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.Novak Djokovic - 22Rafael Nadal - 22Roger Federer - 20Pete Sampras...
VIDEO: “The crowd inside Rod Laver Arena cruelly mocked her” – Look back to Sabalenka’s debut against Barty at 2018 Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka's debut at the 2018 Australian Open has been shared on social networks, where she was molested by the public during the match against local Ashleigh Barty. The new Aussie Open champion found her best tennis over the past two weeks to clinch her first Grand Slam, where she dropped just one set in the final to Elena Rybakina. The Belarusian, who will once again occupy second place in the ranking, loos back on the uncomfortable moment she experienced 5 years ago.
Tennis-'I am born a champion', says beaten Grand Slam dreamer Tsitsipas
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas dreamed of holding the Australian Open trophy aloft after nodding off on the eve of Sunday's final but Novak Djokovic ended up giving the confident Greek a rude awakening.
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
Phil Mickelson makes fun of Sam Ryder's joggers, gets it right back
Phil Mickelson's attempt at being cheeky backfired a bit Saturday afternoon on social media. As a jogger-wearing Sam Ryder began his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mickelson took to Twitter to poke fun at Ryder's fashion choice. "The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader...
Tennis world reacts to Djokovic's dominant Australian Open: "We created a monster"
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd grand slam overall and 10th Australian Open on Sunday and the tennis world reacted to the historic achievment. A lot of tennis players reacted on social media to Novak Djokovic winning his 22nd grand slam overall and we bring you some of the best reactions. Djokovic himself didn't disappoint with his reaction as he called it probably the most important tournament of his career. Nick Kyrgios didn't disappoint either. He wrote:
Kyrgios on who he would coach or mentor during Instagram Q&A: “The one person I want to help is…”
Nick Kyrgios answered questions from his fans through his Instagram Stories. The 27-year-old is recovering from an injury that forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open 2023. The world No. 21 took the time to answer some questions from his fans on his socia media. In one of the...
(VIDEO) This is what it means: Djokovic in floods of tears after historic 10th Australian Open win
Novak Djokovic sealed a historic 10th Australian Open win as his return to Australia comes full circle after being deported last year and initially banned from the country. For Djokovic, he draws level again with his Big Three rival, Rafael Nadal as he looks to establish himself as the GOAT.
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
