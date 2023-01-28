ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

9 unique bookcases to accent your creative personality

For hardcore bookworms, bookshelves are the soul of their home. That cozy corner helps detach from the world and travel into imagination. When it comes to choosing the right bookshelf, not just anything will suffice. For those who love doing things differently, a unique bookcase is a necessity to quench the thirst for showing off their creative side.
housebeautiful.com

Pottery Barn and LoveShackFancy Create the Ultimate Regencycore Collab

Designed with tea parties and dress-up in mind, the bows, ruffles, and hand-painted floral patterns of the new Pottery Barn and LoveShackFancy collab will please teens and Bridgerton binge-watchers alike. The home decor launch at Pottery Barn celebrates LoveShackFancy's signature look featuring delicate florals, vintage-inspired designs, and romantic details—three hallmarks...
tinyhousetalk.com

Epic Skoolie w/ Giant Bathroom and Adorable Eyes

I love a touch of whimsy, and Irwin the Skoolie has just that with the adorable curtain “eyes” that grace the front of the bus. Bright blue, they make Irwin seem like a fun place to live. Owners Mike and Mandi would agree! When 2020 hit, Mike’s longtime...
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
housebeautiful.com

6 colour trends influencing our homes in 2023

The biggest colour trends of 2023 are a joyous mix of warmth and optimism, which makes decorating our homes that much more enjoyable. Choosing the right colour for your home can be a welcome exercise in self-expression – it is often where we begin our design process and it can have great impact on our sense of wellbeing and contentment in our homes.
12tomatoes.com

Woman Plans Lavish Baby Shower But No One Shows Up

We all wish that we had friends like these and our heart goes out to this woman. Can you believe that she went to all of this trouble to put on a baby shower for her friend and no one showed up?. To make matters worse, 17 people claimed that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy