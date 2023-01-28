ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gostanford.com

Cardinal Falls in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. - Stanford suffered its first loss of the 2023 season Saturday, falling to No. 7 California in Haas Pavilion, 197.525-196.075. The Cardinal's freshman class recorded seven career-best efforts throughout the meet, as freshman Taralyn Nguyen totaled collegiate bests on both vault (9.850) and floor (9.875), Anna Roberts secured career bests on bars (9.850), floor (9.925, share of the floor title), and all-around (39.375), and matched her career-best vault total (9.900), while Claire Dean marked her top scores in a Stanford leo on bars (9.800) and beam (9.900).
STANFORD, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Legends: Frank Fiscalini’s 100-year ride

In a brief entry on the Santa Clara University athletics site, baseball player Frank Fiscalini was said to have played the game with “the mind of a veteran, while keeping the heart of a rookie.” Nearly 80 years later, it seems not much has changed. Fiscalini, who turned 100 in the fall, still shines with... The post San Jose Legends: Frank Fiscalini’s 100-year ride appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: San Jose pizzeria unites generations

Founded in 1991, Willow Street Wood-Fired Pizza in San Jose is a successful combination of traditional and trendy, with a friendly atmosphere, quality ingredients and an innovative menu that will please families and foodies alike. Take the Willow Burger. It might seem odd that a hamburger is one of the best-selling items at a pizza place, but... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose pizzeria unites generations appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
matadornetwork.com

For Fluffy Pancakes and Savory Croissants, Check Out These Breakfast Restaurants in San Francisco

A vacation to San Francisco might include a visit to Fisherman’s Wharf or a tour of Alcatraz, or perhaps a picnic in Golden Gate State Park. There are so many things to do in San Francisco, you’re going to need a detailed itinerary – and it should include where to grab breakfast so you’ll be fueled up for the day’s adventures. Breakfast in San Francisco looks like buttery pastries, soul food with a French twist, and spacious coffee shops. Once you’ve booked a comfortable San Francisco Airbnb and visited Umbrella Alley to get that perfect shot for your Instagram grid, check out these spots for the best breakfast in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
palyvoice.com

Art in Unusual Places to take place next week

From stick domes to a chalk mural, Palo Alto High School’s Visual and Performing Arts students will showcase their artistic exhibitions throughout campus starting Monday for the annual Art in Unusual Places celebration. In addition to the pieces of art and photography displayed on pillars and buildings around campus,...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Driver injured after car flips over on I-280 near South SF

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One driver is injured after a car flipped over on I-280 Friday morning near South San Francisco, California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed to KRON4. The car was overturned after a three-car collision around 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, according to CHP Officer Mark Andrews. The […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims

After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
SAN JOSE, CA

