On this day: Payton Pritchard, Tony Delk born; Bobby Wilson signed

On this day in Boston Celtics history, point guard Tony Delk was born in Covington, Tennessee in 1974. Delk had played his collegiate ball at Kentucky from 1992 to 1996, where he won SEC Player of the Year, the NCAA’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player, and even won an NCAA national championship in his final season with the team.

His pro career began after being picked up with the 16th overall pick of the 1996 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets and played for that team, the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns before being traded to the Celtics.

That deal saw Delk and Rodney Rogers dealt to the Celts for Randy Brown, Joe Johnson, Milt Palacio, and draft assets.

Delk’s time with the Celtics spanned 2 seasons, playing in 89 total games of which 55 were starts, and averaging 9.2 points. 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his time in green.

The Covington native would be traded with Antoine Walker to the Dallas Mavericks for Raef LaFrentz, Chris Mills, Jiri Welsch, and draft assets in 2003.

It is also the date that shooting guard Bobby Wilson signed with the Celtics in 1977.

An alum of Wichita State drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 52nd overall pick of the 1974 draft, Wilson would play two seasons with the Bulls before joining Boston as a free agent.

The Indianapolis native would play in 25 games of the 1976-77 season for the Celtics, averaging 2 points a game for Boston.

Finally, current Celtics guard Payton Pritchard was also born on this day in 1998 in Tualatin, Oregon.

Playing his college ball with his hometown Oregon, Pritchard was drafted 26th overall in the 2020 NBA draft and has played for the Celtics since, averaging 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.

