Oregon State women’s basketball’s narrow loss to No. 3 Stanford ‘proved tonight they can play with anyone’

Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Oregon State’s Jordan Pope no ordinary freshman, believes Beavers ‘have something special’ for future
A familiar question asked on signing day has to do with the shelf-ready nature of incoming freshmen. Who’s most prepared to make an impact during their first year in the program?. For Oregon State men’s basketball, a little digging and it should have been apparent Jordan Pope was a...
How former Oregon basketball players fared in January
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during January games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 49.2% from the field, including 50.0% from three, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Had 21 points against St. Bonaventure.
Meet the football stars with Oregon ties headed to Super Bowl 57
While classic Pacific Northwest favorite teams like the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos have already seen their seasons come to an end, there are still some faces that Oregon football fans should find familiar in Super Bowl LVII. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City have players with ties...
What they’re saying nationally about Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added one more signee to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, giving the Ducks 30 scholarship high school and junior college players and 10 transfers in their class. UO’s class of high school signees ranks No. 8 by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. Here’s a roundup of what was written...
What we thought Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class needed 1 year ago
With National Signing Day 2023 compete and Oregon’s No. 8 ranked class of 32 high school and junior college prospects signed plus 10 transfers, here’s a look back at what we thought the Ducks needed a year ago. We underestimated the number of additions at offensive line, edge...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s National Signing Day
Oregon added one of the top uncommited players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day in four-star cornnerback Rodrick Pleasant. Dan Lanning held a press conference to review the Ducks’ class. Below is a transcript of Wednesday’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING.
Contract details released for Oregon Ducks safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton
Chris Hampton will earn more as Oregon’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator than any of his three predecessors and he has the most substantial buyout to leave UO of any Ducks defensive assistant coach from at least the last five years. Hampton signed a two-year contract through Jan. 2025...
Oregon State baseball: Predicting Beavers’ new-look starting lineup, weekend rotation, breakout players and more
As the Oregon State baseball team gathered last week for its first interview session of the 2023 college baseball season, there was talk of Omaha, championships and keeping traditions alive. Yes, the Beavers lost 16 players, including 12 key contributors, from last season’s talented team. Sure, eight players were selected...
Recapping Oregon Ducks 2023 offseason personnel moves
The Oregon Ducks have undergone significant roster movement since the end of the 2022 regular season. The Oregonian/OregonLive has chronicled these moves in real time, but for those those haven’t caught every player entering and exiting the transfer portal, commitment, signing, assistant coach or support staff departure and hiring, this will serve as a reference page for the entire 2023 offseason.
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti moves into coaching role
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti has joined the coaching staff as a student assistant. Poti, who missed the 2022 season due to a right foot injury suffered before the season, announced the move on The Mental Sweat Podcast hosted by former Ducks Ryan Walk, Nate Heaukulani and Brad Yaffe.
Pac-12 recruiting: National Signing Day preview finds Oregon, Colorado, USC in the spotlight
National Signing Day — the traditional edition — arrives Wednesday. Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor for 247 Sports, offered the following preview …. Even though the majority of the 2022-23 recruiting cycle was wrapped up during the early-signing period in December, there are still a few things to keep an eye on.
Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed with New England Patriots
The Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line Adrian Klemm, who recently interviewed with the New England Patriots. Klemm, who is entering his second season at UO, was among several coaches interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots, who hired Alabama’s Bill O’Brien, and interviewed for the offensive line coach position as well.
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
Harvard researcher to lead University of Oregon center for children’s mental health
Harvard University psychology professor Katie McLaughlin will run a new University of Oregon campus in Portland dedicated to children’s behavioral health. UO officials announced Tuesday they have tapped McLaughlin for the role of executive director at the Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health, located on the former Concordia University campus She currently works as a psychology professor and director of the Stress & Development Lab at Harvard University and will start at UO in August.
