Should the Boston Celtics play Sam Hauser or Payton Pritchard more?

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to what the Boston Celtics need from the players getting real playing time off of the bench for the ball club, shooting is near the top of the list. But in recent weeks, we have seen the two best shooters not in the starting lineup have up-and-down games from beyond the arc.

We are of course talking about reserve guard Payton Pritchard and backup forward Sam Hauser, both of whom have had outings where they were an absolute flamethrower from deep — and other games where they would have struggled to throw a pebble into the sea.

Which of Hauser and Pritchard should the Celtics lean on more in the coming stretch run, when they will need more help than usual to get star players a rest before the postseason?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast recently got together to talk it over after Boston’s loss to the Orlando Magic last week. Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

