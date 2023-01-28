Boys basketball: Jalen Atkins scores 28 points as Barlow storms past Clackamas 90-57

Read full article on original website
High School Spotlight: Barlow Bruins friend-duo make 1k Career Point Club
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of elite scorers for Gresham’s Sam Barlow High School are longtime buddies making it rain buckets on buckets along the Barlow Trail. Kennedie Shuler and Annie Koenig have been friends from third grade to their senior year in high school. “There was this...
Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named Western Conference player of the week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 15th time in his career, the NBA announced Monday. In three games last week, Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 63.2% from the field, including 51.4% from three-point range.
Winterhawks rally again, win 4-3 in OT
Portland were almost the victims of the upset of the WHL season Sunday night at the Coliseum, trailing Spokane 3-1 with 7 minutes left in the game. But as they did against Victoria 9 days previously, they rallied, with 2 goals in the last 6 minutes, including a 6 on 5 goal by Chaz Lucius with 17 seconds left. Then Marek Alscher scored in a wild overtime period for a 4-3 win.
Winterhawks beat Thunderbirds 5-2, take over 1st
The Portland Winterhawks are in 1st place in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference after a 5-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds that leapfrogged them over Seattle in the standings. Luca Cagnoni scored Portland’s first two goals, Chaz Lucius had another multipoint game with 3 points, and Dante Giannuzzi...
Spokane at Portland, WHL hockey: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: Portland (33-8-2-1) takes on Spokane (9-32-1-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Sunday, January 29, 5pm PST. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Portland and Spokane audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates and...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers have squandered a run of playing 10 out of 11 games at home by going 4-5 through the fist nine at the Moda Center. The Blazers (23-26) host Atlanta on Monday night and after that game will have played an equal amount of home and road games this season.
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
Blue Diamond ‘overwhelmed, humbled’ by musical fundraiser
Following repeated burglaries, a Northeast Portland jazz hotspot is holding a benefit show Sunday to help raise funds to recover what they've lost.
After a frigidly cold morning, Portland sees a sunny day Monday; high near 39
Frigid temperatures will greet Portland/Vancouver residents as they wake Monday morning. But clear skies will help temps rise above freezing later in the day. The National Weather Service in Portland pointed out that not one location in its district was above freezing as of 2 a.m. Monday. Metro weather stations were reporting temps ranging from the high teens to the high 20s as of 5 a.m.
Drivers slide down embankment into Hillsboro creek
The drivers of 2 cars that went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road were rescued after their cars landed in a slow moving creek, officials with TVF&R said.
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
50 below zero in Oregon? It happened once. Plus weekend cold weather update
Have you ever wondered how cold it can get in our region? A winter low temperature of 20 degrees is somewhat normal west of the Cascades, 10 only happens every decade or so, but down to zero? Or below? It HAS happened, but it’s rare. I’ve collected the “all-time”...
4-vehicle crash injures at least 1 on Hwy 26 in Beaverton
A 4-vehicle crash that hurt at least one person snarled traffic on Highway 26 in Beaverton Monday morning.
Extreme wind shuts down most lifts at Mt. Hood ski resorts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Most ski lifts at Mt. Hood resorts were temporarily closed Sunday due to windy conditions, but visitors still made the most of their day on the mountain. Many said Sunday started off with high hopes of hitting the slopes. “We just left from Vancouver,...
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
Treat Your Tastebuds To Wood Fired Pizza From This Joint In Oregon
Foodies and casual diners alike are in for a treat when visiting Smoky Hearth Bar And Grill in the charming town of Sandy, Oregon. Boasting a rustic and inviting atmosphere with a menu that features a variety of classic American dishes, Smoky Hearth is a must stop when in Sandy.
Kotek sees ‘mass timber’ homes being built quickly
Gov. Tina Kotekll took a closer look at production underway in Portland for a new type of modular home that could end up creating new homes in record time.
