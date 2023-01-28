ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics alum Ray Allen on why he chose his first shoe deal over others between FIBA and Jordan Brand

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the intense pressure that followed young NBA prospect Jesus Shuttlesworth around like the plague in the classic basketball film “He Got Game,” Boston Celtics alum Ray Allen only needed to draw on his own personal experiences to make his role as Shuttlesworth seem true to life.

Recently, in an interview with fellow Banner 17 titlist James Posey on his “Posecast” podcast, the former UConn standout shared one such formative moment, when FIBA tried to aggressively push him to ink a shoe deal with Allen at the same time he also had a deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand.

The push would help shape his decision, and the reason given for the company he ended up choosing, for the onetime Celtics sharpshooter, was simple.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear why Allen ultimately elected to pick the shoe company he did while a rookie in the league.

