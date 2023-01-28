Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Winterhawks rally again, win 4-3 in OT
Portland were almost the victims of the upset of the WHL season Sunday night at the Coliseum, trailing Spokane 3-1 with 7 minutes left in the game. But as they did against Victoria 9 days previously, they rallied, with 2 goals in the last 6 minutes, including a 6 on 5 goal by Chaz Lucius with 17 seconds left. Then Marek Alscher scored in a wild overtime period for a 4-3 win.
Mike Schrunk, Multnomah County’s longest serving former D.A., dies at age 80
Mike Schrunk, the humble public servant who masterfully led the largest district attorney’s office in the state for a record 32 years, died Monday from complications from battling Alzheimer’s disease, his family said. He was 80. As Multnomah County’s top prosecutor, Schrunk earned the respect of deputy prosecutors,...
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair
A standing meeting between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top state and local officials will be postponed this week after the mayor landed in a jury box. Wheeler joined dozens of his fellow residents and reported for jury duty at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday, the second time he’s been summoned to do so since entering office in 2017, said Bobby Lee, his chief of staff.
Readers respond: Goonies need respect
I have enjoyed many visits to Astoria and have an affinity for the Goonies movie, which caused your recent article on the “Goonies House” neighborhood to catch my attention, (“Dueling signs raise tensions in Goonies house neighborhood,” Jan. 23). Neighbors of the house in Astoria put a sign on their own home stating “Goonies not wanted.”
Multnomah County opens additional warming shelter, adds space as low temperatures hit Portland
Multnomah County officials will open an additional warming shelter Sunday as cold weekend temperatures persist, increasing the number of overnight beds across five locations to 400, according to a statement from the county. The county also moved the location for its east Portland shelter to increase capacity. Warming centers will...
Readers respond: Expand I-205 with buses, not lanes
“We can survive inflation; we can survive recession; but we cannot survive an unabated climate crisis.” That is a quote from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at Georgetown University on Oct. 2, 2022. Clackamas County folks don’t want to pay for more lanes on...
Spokane at Portland, WHL hockey: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: Portland (33-8-2-1) takes on Spokane (9-32-1-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Sunday, January 29, 5pm PST. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Portland and Spokane audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates and...
Which Portland neighborhoods recorded the most shootings in 2022? Find your address
The outer eastside neighborhoods of Hazelwood and Powellhurst-Gilbert led Portland last year with the most shootings on their blocks. But Old Town in the city’s core recorded a higher rate of gunfire based on population, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Oregon software company Exterro lays off two-dozen employees after buying Zapproved
Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area. “It is common for synergies to be discovered and...
Legacy to shutter birth center at Mount Hood Medical Center
The birth center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, where 700 babies were born last year, will close March 17, a blow to east Multnomah County families and the latest sign of the challenging financial landscape confronting hospital systems as they emerge from the pandemic. Legacy officials plan...
Wife of man shot in Portland WinCo asks killer: ‘Why would you do this horrible thing?’
Becky Underwood confronted her husband’s killer Monday with a question that has gnawed at her since his fatal shooting inside a Portland WinCo on St. Patrick’s Day in 2021. “I’d like to know why -- why did you do this?” she asked as 40-year-old Blake Daniels listened from...
Winterhawks beat Thunderbirds 5-2, take over 1st
The Portland Winterhawks are in 1st place in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference after a 5-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds that leapfrogged them over Seattle in the standings. Luca Cagnoni scored Portland’s first two goals, Chaz Lucius had another multipoint game with 3 points, and Dante Giannuzzi...
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster
Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
After a frigidly cold morning, Portland sees a sunny day Monday; high near 39
Frigid temperatures will greet Portland/Vancouver residents as they wake Monday morning. But clear skies will help temps rise above freezing later in the day. The National Weather Service in Portland pointed out that not one location in its district was above freezing as of 2 a.m. Monday. Metro weather stations were reporting temps ranging from the high teens to the high 20s as of 5 a.m.
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff, dies at 78
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff after a long career in the Portland Police Bureau, died last month. He was 78. Noelle, who lived in Bend with his wife, Rosie Sizer, the former Portland police chief, died Dec. 21 from an infection, according to his obituary.
Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room
Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
Portland Trail Blazers’ 1st-quarter struggles have become a ‘disturbing trend’
The Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday held what coach Chauncey Billups called a light practice and a team meeting to go over Saturday’s loss to Toronto and prepare for Monday night’s home game against Atlanta. A major topic of discussion was the Blazers’ increasingly notorious slow starts that...
Hopewell House, a hospice offering a place to die in a home-like setting, reopens
Late last week Hopewell House, a Southwest Portland hospice center forced to closed three years ago, reopened and admitted its first new resident. “This monumental,” said Lesley Sacks, the executive director. “We put in a lot of energy to get to this day. And now the real work begins again.”
