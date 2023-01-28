ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Winterhawks rally again, win 4-3 in OT

Portland were almost the victims of the upset of the WHL season Sunday night at the Coliseum, trailing Spokane 3-1 with 7 minutes left in the game. But as they did against Victoria 9 days previously, they rallied, with 2 goals in the last 6 minutes, including a 6 on 5 goal by Chaz Lucius with 17 seconds left. Then Marek Alscher scored in a wild overtime period for a 4-3 win.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair

A standing meeting between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top state and local officials will be postponed this week after the mayor landed in a jury box. Wheeler joined dozens of his fellow residents and reported for jury duty at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday, the second time he’s been summoned to do so since entering office in 2017, said Bobby Lee, his chief of staff.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Goonies need respect

I have enjoyed many visits to Astoria and have an affinity for the Goonies movie, which caused your recent article on the “Goonies House” neighborhood to catch my attention, (“Dueling signs raise tensions in Goonies house neighborhood,” Jan. 23). Neighbors of the house in Astoria put a sign on their own home stating “Goonies not wanted.”
ASTORIA, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Expand I-205 with buses, not lanes

“We can survive inflation; we can survive recession; but we cannot survive an unabated climate crisis.” That is a quote from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at Georgetown University on Oct. 2, 2022. Clackamas County folks don’t want to pay for more lanes on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Legacy to shutter birth center at Mount Hood Medical Center

The birth center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, where 700 babies were born last year, will close March 17, a blow to east Multnomah County families and the latest sign of the challenging financial landscape confronting hospital systems as they emerge from the pandemic. Legacy officials plan...
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Winterhawks beat Thunderbirds 5-2, take over 1st

The Portland Winterhawks are in 1st place in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference after a 5-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds that leapfrogged them over Seattle in the standings. Luca Cagnoni scored Portland’s first two goals, Chaz Lucius had another multipoint game with 3 points, and Dante Giannuzzi...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster

Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

After a frigidly cold morning, Portland sees a sunny day Monday; high near 39

Frigid temperatures will greet Portland/Vancouver residents as they wake Monday morning. But clear skies will help temps rise above freezing later in the day. The National Weather Service in Portland pointed out that not one location in its district was above freezing as of 2 a.m. Monday. Metro weather stations were reporting temps ranging from the high teens to the high 20s as of 5 a.m.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

We are the #1 news source in the PNW.

