A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death
LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
ETOnline.com
Tyre Nichols Deadly Arrest Video: Justin Timberlake, Gabrielle Union and More React to Horrific Attack
Justin Timberlake is among the slew of celebrities reacting to Tyre Nichols' violent and deadly arrest earlier this month at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, whose horrific attack was captured on multiple police body cameras as well as street surveillance video. The videos, released Friday night by Memphis...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school
Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Penny Hardaway offers apology to Tyre Nichols: 'You were failed that night'
Memphis basketball coach and city native Penny Hardaway took to Instagram late Friday to offer an apology to Tyre Nichols.
James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move
James Harden cost his Philadelphia 76ers with a boneheaded move on Saturday. Harden’s 76ers were losing 99-84 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. Joel Embiid had the ball and slipped, leading the ball to go out of bounds. After the turnover, Harden for some reason left the court and went to sit down... The post James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Officials Admit To Wrong Call At End Of Lakers-Celtics Game On Saturday Night
At the conclusion of Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game, the officials did not call a foul that would have resulted in LeBron James going to the free-throw line with a chance to win the game for the Lakers, a play the referees have admitted that they got wrong.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Athletics running out of time to find home in Oakland, Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have spent years trying to get a new stadium while watching Bay Area neighbors such as the Giants, Warriors, 49ers and Raiders successfully move into state-of-the-art venues, and now time is running short on their efforts. The A’s lease at RingCentral Coliseum expires after the 2024 season,...
'Our city is hurting.' Memphis Grizzlies head coach leads NBA tributes to Tyre Nichols
The head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies joined other members of the NBA community Friday night in acknowledging the "senseless loss" of Tyre Nichols, saying the Black man's death following an encounter with Memphis police has hit his team hard.
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Is Built Around Pascal Siakam
There will be a lot of eyes on the Toronto Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Many insiders consider them as the main team that front offices monitor. Could that include the Memphis Grizzlies?. No matter what NBA team you root for, you’ve got to respect the Grizzlies. Albeit,...
Ja Morant speaks on his confrontation with Andrew Nembhard in the Memphis Grizzlies' latest win -“I checked his temperature. He didn’t have a fever”
Morant stepped in when Nembhard told his dad, Tee Morant, to shut up, and quickly put Nembhard in his place by telling him he wasn't hot enough to have a fever
Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of NHL playoff race
When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise’s inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with the Seattle Kraken...
Kansas City survives Cincinnati, gets 2 weeks to heal for Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes certainly deserved a game ball from Sunday night’s AFC title game, when the All-Pro quarterback dashed off on his sprained right ankle in the waning seconds to help set up the winning field goal. Travis Kelce probably did, too. With Kansas City missing three wide receivers because...
Davis scores 26, Memphis downs Tulsa 80-68. 2,000 pts for KD's career!
Davis scores 26, Memphis downs Tulsa 80-68 Davis scores 26, Memphis downs Tulsa 80-68 Davis scores 26, Memphis downs Tulsa 80-68 Davis scores 26, Memphis downs Tulsa 80-68 Davis scores 26, Memphis downs Tulsa 80-68
Portland Trail Blazers’ 1st-quarter struggles have become a ‘disturbing trend’
The Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday held what coach Chauncey Billups called a light practice and a team meeting to go over Saturday’s loss to Toronto and prepare for Monday night’s home game against Atlanta. A major topic of discussion was the Blazers’ increasingly notorious slow starts that...
Grizzlies hold moment of silence Sunday for Tyre Nichols
The Grizzlies held a moment of silence Sunday for Tyre Nichols, who was killed earlier this month after a police traffic stop.
