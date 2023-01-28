Read full article on original website
No. 3 Stanford rides Cameron Brink’s triple-double to a 62-54 women’s basketball win over Oregon
Cameron Brink owned the middle and the Oregon Ducks shot a season-low 25% from the field as the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal rolled to a 62-54 win Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Brink, who graduated from Mountainside High in Beaverton, recorded a triple double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
Oregon women’s basketball laments 20 of 80 shooting in loss to No. 3 Stanford: ‘This was a winnable game’
The explanation for a basketball loss isn’t supposed to be this simple. But in the case of Oregon’s 62-54 women’s basketball loss to No. 3 Stanford, it boiled down to one glaring statistic to Ducks coach Kelly Graves. Shooting. Oregon was awful. Everything else, Graves liked. Defense...
Oregon State Beavers pitcher Ben Ferrer named preseason All-American
For the second consecutive season, the Oregon State baseball team will boast a preseason All-American on its pitching staff. Ben Ferrer, perhaps the most versatile and valuable part of the Beavers’ staff, has been named a preseason Third-Team All-American by D1Baseball.com, which unveiled its projections for the 2023 college baseball season on Monday. The right-hander joins Cooper Hjerpe — a 2022 National Pitcher of the Year and first-round MLB Draft selection — to earn preseason All-American recognition by D1baseball.
Oregon State Beavers at California Bears women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (1/29/23)
Oregon State aims for a split of its Bay Area road series Sunday when the Beavers play California at 1 p.m. at Berkeley, Calif. The Beavers are coming off a 63-60 loss at No. 3 Stanford, a game where OSU had a chance to win for just the second time in 35 attempts at Maples Pavilion.
Oregon State women’s basketball’s narrow loss to No. 3 Stanford ‘proved tonight they can play with anyone’
A few minutes after Oregon State wrapped up a gut-wrenching 63-60 loss to No. 3 Stanford on Friday night at Maples Pavilion, Beavers coach Scott Rueck grabbed a headset and began answering questions on the team’s post-game radio show. Rueck smiled throughout the interview. After finishing, he spent several...
Oregon State opens football spring practice March 7, with spring scrimmage slated for April 22
The Oregon State Beavers will stage their annual spring football scrimmage on Saturday, April 22 at Reser Stadium, which serves as the finale to spring practices. The start time for the public scrimmage has not been finalized because it will be coordinated with the Pac-12 Network. Oregon State opens the...
Pac-12 recruiting: National Signing Day preview finds Oregon, Colorado, USC in the spotlight
National Signing Day — the traditional edition — arrives Wednesday. Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor for 247 Sports, offered the following preview …. Even though the majority of the 2022-23 recruiting cycle was wrapped up during the early-signing period in December, there are still a few things to keep an eye on.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes, men’s basketball score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (1/28/23)
Oregon State looks for a split of its two-game homestand Saturday night when the Beavers play host to Colorado at 7:30 p.m. in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers and Buffaloes are each coming off losses Thursday night. The last time OSU beat Colorado was the 2021 Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
Former Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Keanu Williams commits to transfer to UCLA
Former Oregon defensive tackle Keanu Williams is staying in the Pac-12. Williams, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, committed to UCLA on Saturday. He’ll reunite with former Ducks Moliki Matavao, Jaylin Davies and Jaylan Jeffers with the Bruins. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Williams had two tackles and a...
Contract details for Oregon State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha
Incoming Oregon State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha has agreed to a two-year, $750,000 contract. Bhonapha, hired a week ago to replace A.J. Steward, will earn $350,000 in 2023, and $400,000 for 2024 according to his contract obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Steward, hired as Baylor’s running backs coach after a...
Athletics running out of time to find home in Oakland, Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have spent years trying to get a new stadium while watching Bay Area neighbors such as the Giants, Warriors, 49ers and Raiders successfully move into state-of-the-art venues, and now time is running short on their efforts. The A’s lease at RingCentral Coliseum expires after the 2024 season,...
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout San Francisco 49ers for NFC title
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super...
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
Half Moon Bay shooting sparked by $100 repair bill, prosecutor says
A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe confirmed to the Bay...
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
