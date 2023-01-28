ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers pitcher Ben Ferrer named preseason All-American

For the second consecutive season, the Oregon State baseball team will boast a preseason All-American on its pitching staff. Ben Ferrer, perhaps the most versatile and valuable part of the Beavers’ staff, has been named a preseason Third-Team All-American by D1Baseball.com, which unveiled its projections for the 2023 college baseball season on Monday. The right-hander joins Cooper Hjerpe — a 2022 National Pitcher of the Year and first-round MLB Draft selection — to earn preseason All-American recognition by D1baseball.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy