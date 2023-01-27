Read full article on original website
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
Jonesing for Shasta County Ridicule, Bankruptcy, Dominion Destruction
Phil Fountain is a pseudonym for ANC’s prodigal cartoonist, Philbert Phountain, who has recently returned from a working hiatus where he served as the lead fact-checker for George Santos. He lives in Shasta County with his long-suffering wife, Christine, as well as a variety of layabouts and urchins who...
Lenticular cloud atop Mount Shasta puts on day-long show
A massive cloud shaped like a flying saucer covered the top of California’s Mount Shasta on Jan. 22, attracting the attention of many, especially shutterbugs who posted images that wowed the social media world. On this beautiful, clear day, Shasta resident Robert Renick took photographs and a timelapse across...
Shasta County News In Brief: Concerns About RPD Violence And A Brief History of Shasta County Voting Processes￼
Police Chief Bill Schueller placed an officer on paid leave after a concerning community video surfaced. And Shasta County’s top election official, Cathy Darling Allen, responds to Shasta County Supervisor Patrick Jones on the history of Shasta County Voting.
Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Suspicious death investigation turns into homicide, 5 people arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Five people were arrested in connection to a suspicious death in October 2022 that turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 34-year-old Alex Stevens, of Redding, was found injured from a possible assault around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8...
Man crushed to death after car jack slips while changing a tire in rural Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 31, 8 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have released further details regarding the fatality near Platina, Calif., on Harrison Gulch Road, on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, their Communications Center in Redding received a call at around 2:30 p.m....
Redding firefighters stop structure fire; provide warnings about dangerous winds
REDDING, CA. — Firefighters with the Redding Fire Department have been able to successfully knock down a structure fire at a barn near the Win-River Casino minimart, along the 2400 block of Vandiver Lane. The fire was reported around 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 29th. When the Redding Fire...
Shasta County deputies recover four stolen vehicles in Igo burglary investigation
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Deputies in Shasta County have recovered four different stolen vehicles in the span of two days, following a tip from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. The saga of the stolen vehicles began on Wednesday, January 25th, when deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were tipped...
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies
REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
Redding police chief investigates after video shows ‘disturbing use of force’ during arrest
REDDING, Calif. — The police chief in Redding has called for an investigation into a possible case of excessive force after a video shared on social media showed a Redding police officer “forcefully stepping on the head of a suspect,” he said. “Some of the force used...
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
Retro in Redding: new vintage clothing store set to open downtown
REDDING, Ca. — Next Saturday, Feb. 11, downtown Redding will welcome another new addition. Vintage Collective, a thrift store, will be filling the space that used to be Brew Craft Coffee, just off Pine and Yuba streets. It’s the first retail space to fill the building since it was taken over by new ownership in early 2022.
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
