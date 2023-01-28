Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson Makes Wild Claim in Deaths of Tyre Nichols, Ashli Babbitt
Carlson denounced those who were "weeping" about the death of Nichols, who was killed in a police beating this month, while arguing Babbitt was "murdered."
NBC Chicago
Video of Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols Shows Him Being Punched by Officers While on the Ground, Then Yelling ‘Mom'
Tyre Nichols can be seen being pulled out of his car by police officers, pepper sprayed, kicked and hit with both fists and batons in four videos released Friday by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died three days after the violent encounter on Jan. 7, and five officers have been charged with his murder.
BBC
Tyre Nichols not seen to resist police in video footage
Footage of a traffic stop that has seen five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder shows them kicking and punching a motorist for several minutes as he cries out for his mother. Officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols, 29, in the videos from the 7 January arrest, with no signs...
Charges announced for those arrested in protests over controversial 'Cop City' and fatal police shooting of activist
Police have released the charges for the six people who were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week.
Rodney King's daughter on Tyre Nichols: 'People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where'
Rodney King's daughter weighed in on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols earlier this month and the triggering parallels it draws to the brutality her father suffered at the hands of police officers more than 30 years ago. "People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where," Lora Dene...
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
KTVZ
Protesters across the US decry police brutality after Tyre Nichols’ death
Protesters once again took to the streets over the weekend to decry police brutality after the release of video depicting the violent Memphis police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and more gatherings and vigils are planned for Sunday. Nichols could be heard yelling for his mother in the video of...
France 24
Graphic video released of US police officers beating Black motorist Tyre Nichols
The city of Memphis released shocking, graphic video footage on Friday of the violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month. One video clip shows officers dragging Nichols from the...
Protests after video of fatal Memphis police beating is released – as it happened
FBI director says he’s ‘appalled’ by video of fatal police encounter – follow all the latest news
Judge dismisses Whole Foods workers' lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks
Jan 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by three former Whole Foods employees who said they had been illegally fired for opposing the upscale grocery chain's alleged discriminatory discipline of workers who wore "Black Lives Matter" masks.
themorninghustle.com
Tyre Nichols’ Death Shows Black Cops Can Also Be ‘Faces Of White Supremacy’
Five Black officers on a police force that is majority Black, in a majority Black city, brutalized Tyre Nichols leading to his death. For some people, it is easier to articulate the issues of systemic racism and white supremacy when the perpetrators are white. But the fact that the officers were Black doesn’t change the underlying problems of policing, brutality and white supremacy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King makes his position clear on police and gun reforms in wake of Tyre Nichols’ protests
Stephen King has wasted little time collecting his thoughts on the latest protests to sweep through the United States, with the famed author making his position clear. Following the murder of Tyre Nichols by five policemen in Memphis, Tennessee, there has been widespread protests yet again surrounding police brutality. Nichols was killed after he was pull over for alleged reckless driving, with the five cops leaving him with fatal injuries that he died from three days later in hospital.
Phys.org
Tyre Nichols' killing by police: Why is this still happening?
Video footage was released today of the interaction between Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died just days after being beaten by police during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. The five police officers involved in the incident, all of whom were Black, have since been...
U.S. cities prepare for release of footage showing Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest by Memphis police
Cities in the United States, including Minneapolis, are bracing for protests over the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a violent arrest by Memphis police officers, with authorities set to release body camera footage on Friday. Nichols died from injuries sustained during a traffic stop involving five since-fired-and-charged police officers....
Nation Reels Over Sickening Video Of Tyre Nichols' Deadly Beating
It was “nothing short of an extra-judicial execution," said one law professor.
Essence
After Tyre Nichols, How Can We Prevent Another Senseless Police Killing?
The release of video showing the brutal police killing of Tyre Nichols was a spectacle. But we need real policy. The Movement for Black Lives and BLM Memphis share a path to get there. On January 7, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over by Memphis police for alleged reckless driving....
Fatal Memphis Traffic Stop Reminiscent of Rodney King Assault, Attorney Crump Says
(Reuters) – The video of Memphis police beating a Black man who died after a traffic stop on Jan. 7 reminded civil rights attorney Ben Crump of the assault on Rodney King, Crump said after viewing the police bodycam recording with the man’s family on Monday. Tyre Nichols,...
U.S. finds Louisiana deliberately kept inmates past release date
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Justice Department found Louisiana violated the U.S. Constitution by confining people in its custody past the dates when they were legally entitled to be released, adding state authorities were "deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention."
Tyre Nichols Death Updates: Cities Brace for Unrest as Bodycam Footage to be Released Soon
Video footage from the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols is set to be released to the public Friday night.
Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings
The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
