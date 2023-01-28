ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

BBC

Tyre Nichols not seen to resist police in video footage

Footage of a traffic stop that has seen five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder shows them kicking and punching a motorist for several minutes as he cries out for his mother. Officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols, 29, in the videos from the 7 January arrest, with no signs...
MEMPHIS, TN
themorninghustle.com

Tyre Nichols’ Death Shows Black Cops Can Also Be ‘Faces Of White Supremacy’

Five Black officers on a police force that is majority Black, in a majority Black city, brutalized Tyre Nichols leading to his death. For some people, it is easier to articulate the issues of systemic racism and white supremacy when the perpetrators are white. But the fact that the officers were Black doesn’t change the underlying problems of policing, brutality and white supremacy.
MEMPHIS, TN
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King makes his position clear on police and gun reforms in wake of Tyre Nichols’ protests

Stephen King has wasted little time collecting his thoughts on the latest protests to sweep through the United States, with the famed author making his position clear. Following the murder of Tyre Nichols by five policemen in Memphis, Tennessee, there has been widespread protests yet again surrounding police brutality. Nichols was killed after he was pull over for alleged reckless driving, with the five cops leaving him with fatal injuries that he died from three days later in hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
Phys.org

Tyre Nichols' killing by police: Why is this still happening?

Video footage was released today of the interaction between Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died just days after being beaten by police during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. The five police officers involved in the incident, all of whom were Black, have since been...
MEMPHIS, TN
Essence

After Tyre Nichols, How Can We Prevent Another Senseless Police Killing?

The release of video showing the brutal police killing of Tyre Nichols was a spectacle. But we need real policy. The Movement for Black Lives and BLM Memphis share a path to get there. On January 7, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over by Memphis police for alleged reckless driving....
The Independent

Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings

The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
MEMPHIS, TN

