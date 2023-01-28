Stephen King has wasted little time collecting his thoughts on the latest protests to sweep through the United States, with the famed author making his position clear. Following the murder of Tyre Nichols by five policemen in Memphis, Tennessee, there has been widespread protests yet again surrounding police brutality. Nichols was killed after he was pull over for alleged reckless driving, with the five cops leaving him with fatal injuries that he died from three days later in hospital.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO