ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

McDaniel wins reelection as RNC chair in contentious election

By Caroline Vakil
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xt4xo_0kUMegIT00

Ronna McDaniel won a fourth term to head the Republican National Committee (RNC) during a secret ballot vote by members on Friday, capping off a contentious election spurred by calls within the party for new leadership.

McDaniel fended off two challengers — California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch denier of the 2020 presidential election results.

She received 111 votes, while Dhillon received 51 and Lindell received four. Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who did not ultimately make a run for RNC chair, also received one vote.

The last three elections have proven disappointing for Republicans: The party lost the House in 2018, lost the Senate and presidency in 2020 and only gained a thin majority in the House in 2022. Many in the party cited last November’s midterms as a reason to elect fresh blood, as McDaniel oversaw the RNC through the last three elections.

McDaniel, in brief remarks, told RNC committee members that she heard the concerns from those who voiced criticism in the wake of the November elections while also projecting unity within the party.

“We need all of us. We heard you, grassroots. We know. We heard Harmeet, we heard Mike Lindell. But with us united and all of us going together, the Democrats are going to hear us in 2024 when we take back the White House and the Senate,” she said to applause in the room.

While the incumbent was predicted to win, the race was another example of intraparty tensions.

Some top Republicans, like former President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), avoided weighing in the race. But others waded in, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who told Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative Turning Point USA, in an interview aired Thursday , “I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC.”

“I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said about getting the RNC out of D.C. Why would you want to have your headquarters in the most Democrat city in America? It’s more Democrat than San Francisco is,” he added.

Dhillon’s campaign website offered the names of only 29 state chairs and RNC committee members endorsing her, noting it was a “partial list.”

Meanwhile, more than 150 Republican donors endorsed McDanie l in the leadership race, and some lawmakers, like Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), also backed the incumbent.

“.@GOPChairwoman has played a major role in helping turn Florida red and fighting for conservative values across the country,” Scott tweeted. “Thank you Ronna for all you’ve done to help elect strong Republicans in the Sunshine state!”

McDaniel has defended her tenure in the RNC, arguing that she was not responsible for the way Republicans performed in the November midterms.

“I’m not the coach. I don’t pick the players, the voters do. I don’t call the plays, the candidates pick their own plays,” she told Semafor in an interview published earlier this month.

“I mean, we defied history in 2018, picking up three Senate seats in a midterm year. We picked up 15 seats in 2020 in the House, which was unprecedented, and then this year, winning back the House,” she also noted at the time.

But Dhillon and some members of the party remained unconvinced, arguing that the GOP could have had better election cycles. The RNC election follows a contentious House Speaker race, which saw a group of Republicans splitting from the rest of the caucus before electing Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) in the 15th vote.

Trump cheered on McDaniel’s win in a post on his Truth Social, writing, “Congratulations to Ronna McDaniel on her big WIN as RNC CHAIR.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Republicans set to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing to oust an African-born Black lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, from the Foreign Affairs Committee over comments she has made critical of Israel — and as payback after Democrats booted far-right Republicans from panels for incendiary, violent remarks. House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNCT

McConnell mocks Biden judicial nominee for flubbing basic legal questions

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Tuesday ridiculed President Biden’s nominee to serve as district judge for the Eastern District of Washington for flubbing basic questions about the Constitution last week, arguing Democrats have used a double standard for Biden’s and former President Trump’s nominees.  The nominee, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WNCT

Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point

The long-simmering tensions between former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are nearing a boiling point amid signs that DeSantis and his team are actively moving toward a 2024 presidential run.  DeSantis’s national ambitions have long irked Trump, who sees himself as the Florida governor’s political benefactor and the GOP’s presumptive 2024 nominee. […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
WNCT

Michigan moves for early slot for 2024 presidential primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Democrats voted Tuesday to move the state’s presidential primary to the fourth week of February and become a part of a new group of states slated to lead off the Democratic party’s presidential primary starting next year. The move, which was...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNCT

Woman found shot to death in bedroom: Rock Hill PD

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was found shot to death in the bedroom of a Rock Hill home overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:17 a.m. at a home on Harrison Street. A 67-year-old woman was found in the bedroom suffering from gunshot […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WNCT

House GOP set to rev engine with first investigatory hearings

House Republicans will push their long-planned investigations into the spotlight this week with hearings on the U.S.-Mexico border and COVID-19 relief spending programs, providing a first glimpse of how GOP leaders will use the biggest tools they have against Democrats and the Biden administration — and how they will set the tone for the 2024 […]
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

Scott says Democrats are to blame for the failure of police reform legislation

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the lead Senate Republican negotiator on police reform, on Monday signaled he’s willing to have another go at the tough issue in the wake of Tyre Nichols’s death at the hands of Memphis police, while criticizing Democrats for blocking his reform bill in 2020 for not going far enough. Scott pushed […]
WNCT

President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies in May

The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally restructure the federal coronavirus response to treat the virus as an endemic threat to public health that can be managed through agencies' normal authorities.
WASHINGTON STATE
WNCT

Boris Johnson meets with lawmakers in Capitol

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Republican leadership and key players on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, lobbying to maintain support of Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Johnson met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and is slated to speak to the Republican Study Committee on Wednesday. […]
WNCT

Statehouse efforts to avoid partisan gridlock hit obstacles

Leaders in state legislatures across the country have turned to cross-party alliances and power-sharing agreements as they seek to avoid the political deadlock that has hindered lawmakers in Congress — but signs are emerging that some of those efforts might be in vain. Legislatures in Alaska, Ohio and Pennsylvania started off their sessions this year […]
ALASKA STATE
WNCT

George Santos’s treasurer resigns amid scrutiny over finances

The treasurer for Rep. George Santos’s (R-N.Y.) campaign has resigned, according to a letter sent to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) Tuesday.  Nancy Marks, who served as treasurer for Santos’s 2020 and 2022 campaigns, said in a letter to the FEC that she left her position Wednesday.  “At the request of the FEC, I am […]
WNCT

Rubio: DOJ response to request for information on classified documents ‘silly’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is dismissing as “silly” the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) response to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s request for information on classified documents found at President Biden’s and former President Trump’s residences. “Their answer is that it would imperil the investigation,” Rubio, the top Republican member of the Intelligence panel, told Fox News’s […]
INDIANA STATE
WNCT

Tanks, jets and justice: Ukraine’s top prosecutor tries to rally US on legal battle

After the U.S. and its partners reached a major breakthrough in delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine, Kyiv’s top law enforcement official is pushing allies to show similar determination to punish Russia in the courtroom. “The instruments of delivering justice should be as strong as weapons we receive in order to fight for our independence,” Ukrainian […]
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy