BOZEMAN — Avery Westphal started playing baseball when she was three years old, as a way to connect and hang out with her older brother. Over 10 years later, the Bozeman High freshman’s love of the sport has grown beyond a way to bond with her brother. This spring, she is set to try out for the local American Legion team, the Bucks, making her the first girl to try out for the team.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO