Centennial student celebrates two prestigious wins in as many days
Vaishvi Joshi, a Centennial High School senior, experienced an eventful and celebratory weekend as she was a key part of two prestigious victories. Joshi served as CEO of Centennial’s top business plan team at the Virtual Enterprise California State Conference & Exhibition on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena. With Centennial, the team captain also won the Kern County Mock Trials on Saturday at Kern County Superior Court.
Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
66th Annual Whiskey Flat Days returns to Kernville February
Each year, the festival brings the small town back to its rodeo roots filling the streets with vendors, music, entertainment and even a carnival.
School employee suspected of molesting teen girl
Update: The Kern County Sheriff's Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff's office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff's office.
KCFD: Fire at vacant McFarland building causes $4M loss
For three hours firefighters battled flames Sunday that consumed a vacant residential structure in McFarland, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Twenty-five personnel sprayed water on a 3,500-square-foot, single-story structure in the 29000 block Schuster Road with help from North Kern State Prison firefighters.
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home
A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the...
Wasco middle school counselor arrested on suspicion of molesting girl, 14
A middle school counselor in Wasco was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday night to the city for a child molestation investigation. Their preliminary investigation showed Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter touched a girl inappropriately, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
Thomas Jefferson Middle School employee arrested, suspected of molesting teen
An employee of Wasco Union Elementary School District was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies following a child molestation investigation.
Local conservation group wants the water given back to the Kern River
"You look at all the great cities of the world, right? Try to imagine Egypt without the Nile. That would be insane!"
Fire causes $30K in damage to vacant Taft building
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a two-story vacant commercial building in Taft, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage. The blaze on the second floor of the boarded up structure at 401 Center St. was kept in check by blasting the exterior with water as firefighters forced entry and extinguished […]
2 garden-themed events to take place in Bakersfield
With Spring approaching, many people are getting their green thumb ready. Gardeners in Bakersfield can look forward to two events aimed at them.
A local look at Tyre Nichols' death and what needs to change
The police body camera footage of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who was beaten during his arrest, was released on Fri, Jan 27. The protests were peaceful nationwide.
CHP conduct 'Blitz' retail operation, recover over $8k at TJ Maxx, Marshalls
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol conducted a retail "Blitz" operation at two Ming Avenue retail locations over the weekend, recovering $8,403.99 worth of items. From Saturday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29, detectives and investigators with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce conducted the operation at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, located...
Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern
Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive. The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with...
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
TITTL SHOWCASE: Petroleum Club at Sundale
The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield located at the old Sundale Country Club spot could be the best restaurant that almost no one knows about, Tittl noted after his visit in July. The dining room is open to the public, yet members do get priority seating, discounts and other benefits. It's...
Bakersfield man sentenced to close to 4 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Department of Justice said 25-year-old Katterin McCray of Bakersfield was sentenced Monday, January 30, 2023, to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A release stated that according to court documents, on January...
