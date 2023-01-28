ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Centennial student celebrates two prestigious wins in as many days

Vaishvi Joshi, a Centennial High School senior, experienced an eventful and celebratory weekend as she was a key part of two prestigious victories. Joshi served as CEO of Centennial’s top business plan team at the Virtual Enterprise California State Conference & Exhibition on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena. With Centennial, the team captain also won the Kern County Mock Trials on Saturday at Kern County Superior Court.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

School employee suspected of molesting teen girl

Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCFD: Fire at vacant McFarland building causes $4M loss

For three hours firefighters battled flames Sunday that consumed a vacant residential structure in McFarland, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Twenty-five personnel sprayed water on a 3,500-square-foot, single-story structure in the 29000 block Schuster Road with help from North Kern State Prison firefighters.
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County

Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
Bakersfield Californian

Wasco middle school counselor arrested on suspicion of molesting girl, 14

A middle school counselor in Wasco was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday night to the city for a child molestation investigation. Their preliminary investigation showed Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter touched a girl inappropriately, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant

The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire causes $30K in damage to vacant Taft building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a two-story vacant commercial building in Taft, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage. The blaze on the second floor of the boarded up structure at 401 Center St. was kept in check by blasting the exterior with water as firefighters forced entry and extinguished […]
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP conduct 'Blitz' retail operation, recover over $8k at TJ Maxx, Marshalls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol conducted a retail "Blitz" operation at two Ming Avenue retail locations over the weekend, recovering $8,403.99 worth of items. From Saturday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29, detectives and investigators with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce conducted the operation at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: Petroleum Club at Sundale

The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield located at the old Sundale Country Club spot could be the best restaurant that almost no one knows about, Tittl noted after his visit in July. The dining room is open to the public, yet members do get priority seating, discounts and other benefits. It's...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy